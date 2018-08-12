Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino's Sentencing for Tax Evasion Delayed Again

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino caught another break in his tax evasion case, as his sentencing was delayed again earlier this week for the third time.

The hearing, which was originally scheduled to happen on April 25, is now going to take place October 2 in New Jersey.

It was pushed back from April to August, and then from August to September following the reality star's guilty plea in January, Page Six said.

The Jersey Shore star is facing up to five years behind bars for aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. His brother Marc is also looking at prison time for his involvement in the case.

The postponement comes at a great time for Sorrentino, who is currently planning a wedding to fiancee Lauren Pesce sometime in the fall. It's unclear when the "long-planned" ceremony is supposed to take place.

"They are working out the exact date now," a source told Radar back in June. "As well as the location for the wedding and venue for the reception."

The couple's romantic Valentine's Day engagement was documented on season 1 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

After a day filled with typical Shore antics while prepping to pop the question, Sorrentino and Pesce headed off to a romantic dinner while his co-stars and roommates turned their messy mansion into a sight for sore eyes. With the help of beautiful video documenting their relationship, he asked Pesce to be his wife.

"We've been through so much, and for us to finally get engaged, it's really special," Sorrentino said on the June 21 episode. "Because it wasn't guaranteed. It's been very stormy for a while. The odds were against me. People bet against me. But against all odds, she's been there throughout the ups and downs, the good times and the bad times."

Sorrentino also announced via Twitter in July that the show will air the anticipated wedding during the upcoming second season of the reality series reboot.

The couple told Us Weekly that they would love a destination wedding but also want to celebrate with a big party for their friends and family. "I think we're going to try to have the best of both worlds," Pesce said in April.

Season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently filming in both Las Vegas and Seaside Heights, New Jersey — so it's possible they could have celebrations in both locations. A date for the wedding has not yet been announced. Season 2 premieres in August on MTV.