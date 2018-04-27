Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Announces His Engagement

There’s another Jersey Shore wedding in our future!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino announced Thursday evening that he and longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce had decided to tie the knot by sharing a sweet photo of themselves on a carousal with Pesce showing off her new bling.

“GYM TAN WE’RE ENGAGED,” Sorrentino captioned the photo.

The bride-to-be shared the same photo with the caption, “Current situation,” with an engagement ring emoji.

Sorrentino discussed his relationship with Pesce during Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, saying that he was looking forward to proposing but wanted to pick the right time.

The two met more than 10 years ago in college after the original run of Jersey Shore while Sorrentino was working on his sobriety, and the two have been together ever since.

“She was the only real relationship I ever had, and I kind of craved that substance of something real,” he revealed, adding that she had helped him through a relapse of his sobriety and remains sober as a show of solidarity.

“That really meant a lot to me,” he added. “At any particular time, she could have been like, I don’t need to stay here and help him fix himself, I’m gonna go and find somebody who’s already a finished product, so to speak.”

Then, when Sorrentino was brought up on and pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges, she remained by his side. He is still awaiting sentencing.

“She stuck by me the whole time,” he said. “She just made me a better person.”

When asked if she was “the one” for him, he was quick to answer.

“She’s the one and I want to propose to her,” he said. “She’s stuck by my side through everything.”

Congratulations to the Jersey Shore couple!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Mike Sorrentino