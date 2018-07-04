Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Celebrates 36th Birthday With New Fiancee Lauren Pesce

Yeah buddy! It’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s 36th birthday, and the Jersey Shore star is celebrating with his stunning new fiancee Lauren Pesce.

Wednesday, in addition to celebrating Independence Day, Sorrentino and “Laurens” celebrated 36 years of The Situation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Me and Laurens will be celebrating my birthday on the 4th of July at a family barbecue,” Sorrentino told PEOPLE. “Accompanied by my beautiful fiancée and freshly baked Funfetti cake from Confections of a Rockstar bakery, I will certainly be living my best life.”

“The next day myself and Lauren have plans to see my second family and continue the birthday celebrations at an undisclosed location for filming,” he added.

The couple also posed for a sweet patriotic Instagram picture, captioning it, “Living My Best Life On My Birthday! Happy 4th of July & Thank you for all the kind words [balloon emoji].”

And, of course, the MTV star got his Funfetti cake, sharing the photo of the decadent red, white and blue cake from Confections of a Rockstar on Instagram as well.

“Big Daddy Sitch Living his best life with a bakery made Funfetti cake for His Birthday,” he captioned the photo.

As for planning their upcoming nuptials, Sorrentino said he and his “queen” are “full steam ahead.”

“We are excited to bring the fans along to see the wedding planning process,” he told PEOPLE.

The couple’s romantic engagement was documented on the most recent season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

“We’ve been through so much, and for us to finally get engaged, it’s really special,” Sorrentino said on the June 21 episode. “Because it wasn’t guaranteed. It’s been very stormy for a while. The odds were against me. People bet against me. But against all odds, she’s been there throughout the ups and downs, the good times and the bad times.”

“I’ve been wanting to get to this day for so long,” he added. “And right now, I’m feeling like all these bad times that I’ve been through, it’s all worth it for this moment right here. Lauren is the light at the end of my tunnel. Lauren is my everything, Lauren is my best friend, she is my soulmate, she is my better half. And knowing that I found that, I’m willing to face anything in life.”

Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres in August on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino