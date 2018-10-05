Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Brother Marc Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Tax Evasion

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s brother, Marc Sorrentino, was sentenced to 24 months in prison on Friday, PEOPLE reports.

Both Mike and Marc appeared in New Jersey federal court on Friday after pleading guilty to charges on tax evasion. Shortly after Marc was sentenced, Sorrentino received his sentence of eight months.

Marc will have to pay a restitution, which is unspecified at this point. He will also have to pay a fine of $75,000 within 30 days and can surrender voluntarily. When his prison sentence is over, he’ll be under supervised release for one year.

After Sorrentino’s sentence is up, he will be under two years of supervised release. In addition, he has been ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was fined $10,000, which must be paid within 30 days, in addition to the $123,913 in restitution that is already paid.

The siblings were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January, and Marc pleaded guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return.

All of Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore co-stars (Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese) gave their support at the hearing, which came one day after he celebrated 34 months of sobriety.

Sorrentino opened up to Us Weekly earlier this summer about his legal troubles, saying they do not define him. “We live our life one day at a time, and we’re praying for a positive result,” he said, referring to fiancée Lauren Pesce. “You know, my current situation is not my final destination.”

Sorrentino and Pesce have plans to marry, although details are unknown about when they plan on doing so.

Thursday, Polizzi appeared on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM radio show saying Pesce has been “freaking out” about the sentencing hearing.

“We just went for her dress fitting so you know she is putting on the dress and doing all the fun bride stuff but she is freaking out too,” Polizzi said. “I think we just all want it to be over but we are also hoping for a great outcome.”

She added that she and the rest of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast were worried about Sorrentino.

“Honestly we don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow… so hopefully everything is going to be fine,” Polizzi said.