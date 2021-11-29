Michael K. Williams Posthumously Returns to TV

The Wire actor Michael K. Williams finished the second season of his Vice TV documentary series Black Market shortly before his death in September. On Monday, the network announced the premiere date for the final episodes and released the first trailer. The series provides a detailed look at the illegal markets and criminal networks that continue to play a major role in life today.

Black Market Season 2 includes episodes focusing on the new era of credit card scammers, the secret world of boosting and flipping that changed mainstream fashion, and illegal ways of body modifications. “Through Williams’ uniquely raw and sincere approach to those he encounters, he ultimately seeks redemption for the individuals looking to thrive in a system that has failed them,” Vice TV teased in a statement. The first episode will air on Monday, Jan. 10 at 10 p.m. ET.

“Black Market is a testament to Michael K. Williams’ dedication to criminal justice reform and social justice” Jesse Angelo, President, Global News, and Entertainment, VICE Media Group, said in a statement. “Michael was a longtime friend of our VICE family and shared our belief in having all voices be heard- especially those in marginalized communities. Michael’s mission was to lift those voices up and we are honored to share this collection of new episodes.”

Executive producers Ben Freedman, Dion Sapp, Matthew Horowitz, David Laven, and Matt Goldman called Williams a “gifted storyteller” who “poured his heart and soul” into his work in front of the camera and behind the scenes. “Black Market was more than a TV show for Michael,” the executive producers said. “It was a mirror to a life he lived. An everyday struggle to transcend life’s obstacles. That fight isn’t always pretty but his documentary storytelling is a testament to the brilliance of everyday people making their way in a complicated world. We’re incredibly proud to be able to share this work with you.”

The first season of Black Market aired in 2016 and featured seven episodes. The subjects included joyriding stolen cars in New Jersey, illegal gambling in New York City, and cash-strapped shoplifters in London. In 2018, Williams earned an Emmy nomination for the show in the Outstanding Informational Series or Special category, alongside the show’s executive producers.

Williams is best known for playing Omar Little in HBO’s The Wire and Albert “Chalky” White in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. He also earned Emmy nominations for Bessie, The Night Of, When They See Us, and Lovecraft Country. The beloved actor died on Sept. 6 at age 54 in his Brooklyn apartment. His death was ruled an accidental overdose.