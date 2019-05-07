Met Gala: Travis Scott’s Military-Inspired Look Gets Roasted on Twitter

Travis Scott might have just revealed his love for campy science fiction B-movies with a bizarre military-influenced look at the 2019 Met Gala. The “Sicko Mode” rapper was roasted on Twitter for the look, which clashed with the bright lavender look Kylie Jenner sported.

Scott’s look was a Dior Men ensemble, notes Elle. He wore a brown suit that had leather forearm sleeves, with black gloves that made him look like a video game character. Scott also wore straps with enough pockets to make a ’90s comic book hero jealous.

Meanwhile, Jenner wore a lavender mermaid dress, lavender feathered sleeves and a purple wig.

Scott inspired plenty of questions from fans on Twitter.

“Why does Travis Scott attend events dressed like he going into WWII?” one person asked.

“Why is Travis Scott always dressed like he’s about to go off to fight in a war on another planet?” another asked.

One person compared Scott to Lando Calrissian of the Star Wars movies, and Captain Ameirca’s arch rival Red Skull.

Travis Scott out here looking like Red Skull #METGala pic.twitter.com/JpBoLx3PMm — Cassandra (@cassdfghjk) May 7, 2019

“I don’t understand what the theme is. Everything is everywhere. Travis Scott looks like a Nazi,” another wrote.

“huh I didn’t know Travis Scott was on Star Trek,” another wrote.

Jenner also gave her mother, Kris Jenner, some style tips for her Met Gala look. Kris wore a platinum long bob, which she said was Jenner’s idea. Kris wore a navy Tommy Hilfiger jumpsuit with a ruffled white duster that had angular shoulder pads to go follow the night’s “Camp” theme.

Jenner and Scott walked the red carpet almost a week after Scott celebrated his 28th birthday. Jenner celebrated the occasion on Instagram, praising him for being a great father and even suggested they have another baby.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling. My real life bestie [and] hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “Let’s f— around and have another baby.”

Even though Jenner, 21, and Scott affectionately refer to each other as “hubby” and “wifey” on social media, the two are not married or engaged. However, Jenner frequently sparks engagement rumors when she is seen wearing rings. Last week, she shared an Instagram Story post showing her wearing a large diamond ring on the third finger of her left hand.

The photo Jenner shared on Scott’s birthday also showed Jenner looking surprised as Scott, shown from the back, shows her something. It is not clear what it was Scott gave her, though.

The couple also celebrated his birthday with an elaborate gas station-themed party and a separate superhero-themed celebration with the family dressed as Avengers characters.

Photo credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images