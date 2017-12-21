Meghan King Edmonds Reveals She’s Expecting Twins

Meghan King Edmonds is going for the twofer!

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed Thursday that she was expecting not one, but two baby boys in June.

Edmonds announced she was having twins in a family Instagram she posted, in which she, husband Jim Edmonds and 1-year-old daughter Aspen pose with signs that say, “Our family is growing by four feet and two heartbeats!”

“Surprise, surprise!” she captioned the picture. “We’re having TWINS! Oh boy oh boy! #doubletrouble #threeundertwo.”

The Bravo star announced her pregnancy initially in November in a blog post in which she discussed her IVF journey.

“We began the IVF process over the summer,” she wrote. “We started from scratch because we really wanted to have a boy (Jimmy has a total of five girls and one boy) and we only had two frozen female embryos. This was a difficult decision for us. Jimmy was adamant he didn’t care about the sex of the baby, he just didn’t want me to have to again endure the emotional rollercoaster that comes with IVF … But I insisted: I was more comfortable with going through IVF again since I knew what to expect. So we moved forward with IVF.”

She continued: “I felt like I handled this IVF much more in stride. I’m not sure if it’s because I knew what to expect or if maybe my body was used to the hormones, but it was easier. I was also armed with the emotional mindset to be so much healthier this time around whereas last time I was surrounded by the stress of filming RHOC (which is VERY stressful and emotionally taxing).”

Edmonds told her castmates she was pregnant during the October filming of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion.

“It was so hard for us to keep it a secret from everyone especially since we shared our entire IVF journey with Aspen on RHOC from the very beginning,” she said on her blog at the time. “Tonight on the RHOC reunion you’ll see that I’m only one month pregnant, but that was filmed five weeks ago: we are now 10 weeks pregnant (and I’m feeling every bit of it)!”

Fans were thrilled that Edmonds would be having two babies.

“What an amazing blessing! Congratulations to such a beautiful family,” one fan commented.

“So exciting! Boys are so much fun,” another said.

Photo credit: Instagram/@meghankedmonds)