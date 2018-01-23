Vicki Gunvalson Calls Meghan King Edmonds ‘Tough to Film With’ After She Quits ‘RHOC’

Vicki Gunvalson isn’t sorry to see Meghan King Edmonds go.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed there was no love lost between her and Edmonds after the 33-year-old pregnant Housewife announced she was leaving the series Tuesday on her blog.

Gunvalson told Radar Online Tuesday that Edmonds’ departure was “fine with [her],” adding, “We were never really friends anyways. She was tough to film with.”

Gunvalson and Edmonds feuded throughout season 12 of the Bravo show, and Edmonds has been accused of manufacturing drama to stay relevant on the show.

“The girl’s a troublemaker,” Gunvalson said on the show about her castmate. “The girl’s a pain in the a—.”

Edmonds explained her departure from the reality TV series at length on her blog, saying that she needed to focus on her family and pregnancy with twin boys. She also shares daughter Aspen King Edmonds, 1, with husband Jim Edmonds.

She said she knew when she was filming the season 12 reunion while five weeks pregnant that she “was done.”

“I knew that I was going to have a long pregnancy growing the twins and it would be next to impossible to film,” she said. “I could do it, but did I really want to? Twin pregnancies must be treated more delicately than a singleton pregnancy and are high-risk by default, so I also wanted to have a peaceful pregnancy with positive influences. Consistent positive influences are harder to find on RHOC!”

Edmonds added she was “sad” to leave her Bravo family, but that Andy Cohen and the show’s producers have been “nothing but understanding and supportive of me and my decisions every step of the way.”

“I know this is what I must do,” she said. “I must focus on my family and my pregnancy. I will miss the rush of the first all-cast event of the season, the anticipation of receiving each week’s episode, the thrill of wrapping the reunion. I have made soul sisters in Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge and that can’t be lost. They have touched my heart and I would do anything for them and I know they feel the same way about me — what a gift to have found that on RHOC!”

She ended her message with a jab at her castmates aside from Beador and Judge.

“But I guess it’s time for me to become an actual real housewife of sorts,” she snarked. “Oh, the irony!”

Photo Credit: Facebook / Real Housewives of Orange County