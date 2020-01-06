Meghan King Edmonds Talks Finding a New Partner Amid Jim Edmonds Divorce

Meghan King Edmonds is opening up about the kind of person she’s looking to connect with in her first relationship since husband Jim Edmonds filed for divorce in October amid allegations of infidelity on his part. In an E! News preview of the Real Housewives of Orange County alum’s Intimate Knowledge podcast with co-hosts Brooke Burke and Lila Darville, she got real about the qualities she’s looking for her in her next romantic partner.

“I just want a partner who is supporting me and isn’t jealous or trying to suppress,” she says. “Someone who grows with me instead of staying stagnant at a certain place. To me, that’s intimacy. I just need that partner next to me who’s going to hold my hand and sees me.”

The Bravo star also confessed she’s looking for someone “loving you for who you are.”

King Edmonds has been open about the toll her recent relationship troubles have had on her personally, writing in a blog last month that she is “not OK.”

“Within the last 5 months I have found out my son has a lifelong brain injury, my husband had a sexting relationship with another woman, my husband also betrayed me with his inappropriate relationship with a nanny, my husband filed for divorce via the tabloids, the police questioned my fitness as a mother, I took a new job as a podcaster, and I moved into a new home in California so I can devote family time to all of my kids during Hart’s therapy,” she explained to her followers. “Let me reiterate: all of this has happened within the last 150 days. ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DAYS.”

“Some days I want to scream (and I usually do), I get a lot of nerve-related pain that I am constantly trying to cure by releasing my emotional trauma (if you haven’t watched ‘Heal then you need to, this is basically how I’ve started healing myself since my double cervical spinal herniations were diagnosed via MRI last April after reading a book by Jon Sarno), and my patience is tested by my kids who are adjusting to our new normal at their own pace and presenting as being extremely needy and whiney,” she continued of 17-month old son Hart, as well as her other children with Edmonda, 3-year-old daughter Aspen and son Hayes, who is Hart’s twin brother.

Being criticized for being “too thin,” King Edmonds asked for greater understanding of her situation.

“Y’all, I’M SKINNY,” she wrote. “I’ve always been thin. For the record, I am naturally thin and I’ve always had a healthy relationship with food. But right now, I am too skinny. I don’t like it.“

“I agree, I’m too thin. Acknowledgement is powerful and allows me to psychologically take back control,” she continued. “However, you hurt me when you mention it. I’m working on it.”

There’s plenty of positivity awaiting her, she reassured. “Please, sit back and watch me thrive despite my setbacks,” the star wrote. “The best is yet to come.”

