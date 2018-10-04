Meghan King Edmonds Takes Childless Vacation With Husband: ‘Our Marriage Needs It’

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King Edmonds and her husband Jim are taking their first child-free vacation after welcoming three kids in the last two years.

The Bravo couple are currently taking time to themselves down in Mexico while 23-month-old daughter Aspen and 4-month-old twin boys Hayes and Hart spend time away from their parents for the first time, she revealed on her blog Thursday.

“Today I’m leaving for my first trip with my husband since before we had Aspen, so it’s been well over two years,” she began. “When I think about it, it doesn’t seem like it’s been that long – we’ll always have more time to do what we want. But life is short and we are seizing the moment!”

She explained that they had planned the trip more than two months ago “and it seemed so far away.”

Edmonds admitted, “To be honest I can’t believe we went through with it and we never would’ve done it if we weren’t given a good reason (our good friends are having a vow renewal) and we almost cancelled several times. But today is the day and we need it BADLY.”

The reality personality was candid when admitting “our marriage needs it.” The couple has had a lot going recently, after all.

“We’ve had three babies in under two years. We’re building a house, we’ve sold and moved homes numerous times, we’ve quit jobs and started new ones. We’ve become complacent in our lives and have taken each other for granted. We are constant fixtures in our marriage that are often ignored and we need shining and buffing. We need US back…” she wrote, adding that the “sad part” is that they never realized “‘we’ were missing.”

Now that the parents are in vacation mode, Edmonds is ready to flaunt her beach body in what she joked are her “new ‘mom’ swimsuits,” teasing how they were “a little bit sexier” than she bought after having Aspen.

“Most of all I’m looking forward to hanging out with my husband and not worrying about when the babies need to eat next or who has gas or why hasn’t one pooped,” she admitted, adding she is “also anxious.”

In the end, she recommended time away from the kids for any overwhelmed parents who needed a break.

“Whatever you can do, just do it, your marriage and former self will thank you a thousand times over,” she said, signing off, “Adios amigos!”

