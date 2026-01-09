‘McBee Dynasty’ Star Cole McBee Reveals Engagement

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys star Cole McBee is an engaged man!

The Bravo star proposed to girlfriend Kacie Adkison on Nov. 7, getting down on one knee in front of massive illuminated letters that spelled out “MARRY ME.”

The couple’s 1-year-old daughter Blair was also involved in the special moment, featuring prominently in the engagement photos they posted to Instagram captioned, “us three, forever”

“AHHHHHHH IM SO EXCITED!!!!!!” one of the couple’s followers wrote in the comment section. “congratulations to you both!!!!”

“It’s weird watching people you don’t know and rooting for them on camera but I can’t help it,” another added. “It’s so sweet watching how far you guys have come.”

McBee told PEOPLE at the time of the proposal that he managed to surprise Adkison with the proposal, despite her being “the biggest spy,” which was “the number one thing I wanted.”

“I had no idea. I thought we were just going to dinner, and when I was walking outside, I thought I was being pranked,” Adkison added. “I realized it wasn’t a prank when I saw Cole and Blair walk out, and the whole trail up to the gazebo was covered in flowers. I wanted a lot of flowers included in my proposal. I was very happy and very shocked.”

Kristi McBee, Kacie Adkison, and Cole McBee on the mcbee dynasty (Photo by: Paul Andrews/Bravo)

McBee and Adkison have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since meeting through a mutual friend over five years ago, and their plans for the future featured heavily in Season 2 of Bravo’s The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys.

While McBee was ready to pop the question ahead of the birth of their first child, Adkison wanted to hold off.

“I just think we need a little more time,” she said on the show. “I don’t wanna get engaged just because it’s the next step in our relationship. I wanna get married because, like, I wanna spend the rest of my life with you.”

Now, McBee and Adkison are looking forward to a “big wedding,” with the bride-to-be saying, “We would like to do it early October, late September of next year, but it just depends. And we want to do it on the farm with a mechanical bull.”