Matt Roloff Thinks Ex Amy’s Boyfriend Is the ‘Best Thing’ to Happen to Her

Amy Roloff and her ex-husband may be having a tough time getting along since their split, but Matt has no problem at all with her new boyfriend Chris Marek.

While planning a surprise birthday party for Amy in Tuesday’s all-new episode of Little People, Big World, Marek reached out to Matt for help hiding the cars of Amy’s friends to avoid spoiling the surprise.

Matt said Amy generally doesn’t like it when he and Marek talk, but he made an exception in this instance.

“I was a little hesitant at first, but then I thought, ‘Hey, he’s reaching out to me, so I’m gonna run with it!’” he said. “But Chris was very respectful.”

While Matt described their brief scouting of the farm as a little “awkward,” Marek said he appeciated Matt’s help.

“I think he and I get along fine,” he told the cameras. “Fortunately, he doesn’t make me feel like I’m intruding.”

Matt seems to agree.

“I think Chris is good for Amy,” he said. “If Chris wasn’t in Amy’s life, she’d be thrashing around, and I’d be on the receiving end of that thrashing — I was for 30 years. And so I think that he’s the best thing that’s happened to Amy in a while in terms of keeping her calm and relaxed. She’s not all angry, and therefore I’m totally willing to help him with parking or doing this party.”

Amy has been dating her Marek since shortly after her divorce with Matt was finalized in 2016.

“I never thought I’d be dating as a grandma,” Amy said earlier in the season, adding that while she’d love to be involved in another “lifetime” relationship, she’s not counting on that just yet when it comes to Marek.

But in what she’s coined Amy’s Second Act, the 53-year-old is enjoying getting out and about with her new beau.

“I think what I like about Chis is he likes doing new things and he’s adventurous,” she said. “I don’t really remember doing a lot of that with Matt.”

And Marek is working to get to know Amy’s family without overstepping his bounds.

“I would like to get to know the family better,” Marek told the camera. “They’re great people, and I want them to be comfortable around me, because I’m usually hanging out at her house when they just walk in. And I want them to be OK with that, because I really like them, I respect them, and I hope they feel the same.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Amy Roloff