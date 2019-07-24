Matt Roloff Reveals Rare Photo With Son Jacob and Future Daughter-in-Law Isabel Rock Amid Wedding Preparation

Matt Roloff is knee deep in wedding planning. The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 24 to share photos of a recent visit he had with his son Jacob Roloff and his fiancé, Isabel Rock, revealing that over the past few weeks, he has been busy getting Roloff Farms prepared for their wedding.

“Look who popped over for a visit ..they wanted to show me the final look of the New Man!” Roloff captioned the gallery of images. “Working hard every day getting the farm shaped up for their big day.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The caption was shared alongside a photo of Roloff with his son, dressed to the nines in his best suit, and a second image of the father-son duo with Rock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Jul 23, 2019 at 10:55am PDT

The rare family gathering generated plenty of comments, with many fans expressing their excitement over the upcoming nuptials.

“You guys picked out a very handsome suit,” Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler wrote. “Jacob looks like a Dashing Groom to Be. Oh And the brown shoes….nailed it !”

“Great picture of you and Jacob,” a fan commented. “Congratulations to him and his new bride.”

Rock even jumped in to shut down speculation that she was pregnant, writing, “definitely not pregnant, just a flowy dress.”

“So glad you made up with Jacob,” one person wrote. “He looks great in his suit.”

Although sources have previously claimed that Jacob didn’t “have the best relationship” with his father since his parents’ divorce, things seem to have gotten better. In a Facebook Watch video from July 14, Jacob’s mother, Amy Roloff, explained that the father and son’s relationship is on the mend and Roloff has even been lending a hand with the wedding planning.

“So now Matt is into the wedding [and he] just bought Jacob a suit and he looks fantastic,” Amy said, explaining that the rift between them “wasn’t discussed on camera.”

Jacob, who notably exited the TLC series several years ago, became engaged to Rock on Christmas Day while on a romantic trip to Iceland. In a post for The Knot, Rock revealed that Jacob “asked with a ring box he had hand built out of real wood and my dream ring.”

The couple are set to get married on Roloff Farms on Sept. 7, 2019, recently writing that “we will finally be married and it will be the best day of our lives.”