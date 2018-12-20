Matt Roloff’s Latest Photo With Girlfriend Caryn Sparks Engagement Chatter Among Fans

Did Matt Roloff’s latest holiday photo hint at an engagement to girlfriend Caryn Chandler? The Little People, Big World star didn’t say anything in the caption, but the cozy nature of the photo sparked some of his followers’ curiosity.

In the photo, Roloff and Chandler, who have been together over a year, cuddle up next to each other in their winter gear while in downtown Portland, Oregon in front of a large Christmas tree.

“Caryn and I met some friends last night in downtown Portland for dinner and to walk thru the square and look at the town tree. It’s always fun to bundle up an get snug this time of year—- but then I hear it’s 70degrees down in AZ. … and I think… that’s kool too. :)). I want to go there,” Roloff captioned the image.

Fans took to the comments section to gush over the cute couple.

“You two look so happy together,” one Instagram user wrote. “Glad [you] found each other.”

“Sweet, sweet picture! Wish we would have [seen you] and Amy look this happy, even once. Guess it just wasn’t to be,” another wrote, referencing Roloff’s ex-wife and co-star, Amy Roloff.”[I] am happy for you, and for Amy as you both deserve to be loved like you are loved now.”

Some of Roloff’s followers even asked if the two were going to get engaged soon.

“When are you two gonna make it legal? You are so good [together.] I have never seen Matt smile so much,” one follower wrote.

“When will you two tie the knot???” another pressed, adding a diamond ring emoji.

Fans can’t get enough of the couple; in October, Chandler shared a photo of herself and Roloff’s grandson, 19-month-old Jackson Roloff, sitting in the driver’s seat of a tractor together, as Jackson held tight to the wheel.

“Back in P town [Portland] and got to see this cutie at the farm,” Chandler captioned the photo. “Grandpa [Roloff] was on the phone and Baby J wanted to sit on the mule so that’s what we did.”

“I’m just waiting for the wedding announcement!” one fan wrote in the post’s comments. “You and Matt are great together!

But before that, the couple worried fans when Chandler took a solo trip to Arizona, conspicuously without Roloff. Some fans were concerned to see her away from home without Roloff, but others speculated that she needed a break from the farm and Roloff’s massive reality TV family.

Chandler and the Roloff family patriarch got together officially in March of 2017, about a year after his divorce from Amy finalized. Their romance raised eyebrows at first, as Roloff was Chandler’s boss on the farm for about a decade, but Chandler has since stopped working for Roloff Farm and fans seem to have gotten on board with the romance.

Little People, Big World filmed over the summer but no official release date for a new season has been announced.