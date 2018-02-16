Matt Roloff Honors Grandson Jackson With Special Surprise

Little People, Big World cast member Matt Roloff is proving to be one incredibly, doting grandfather.

The TLC reality star’s daughter-in-law, Tori, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share just how much her son, Jackson is loved by the Roloff patriarch.

This past October, Roloff released his first children’s book, Little Lucy, Big Race and dedicated it to his son Zach’s first-born, Jackson Kyle.

“Baby J just has no idea how lucky he is…” Tori captioned a photo of her 4-month-old son in his crib. “Grandpa Roloff dedicated his first book to Jackson! We love Little Lucy Big Race so much!”

Last month, Roloff celebrated his book’s pre-release with his son Zach’s family, sharing an image of the launch party to his Instagram, writing that his story was one about “faith, hope and perseverance.”

Celebrating the pre release of my Little Lucy Big Race book. Announcing soon how to get your copy. Limited availability on the internet. so stay tuned. Love love to all. This book dedicated to Jackson. A story about Faith, Hope and perseverance! A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

On his blog, Roloff called the pre-release party a “memorable evening filled with love, celebration and joy!”

While some are questioning on social media why Roloff didn’t dedicate his first book to his son Jeremy’s daughter, Ember Jean with wife Audrey, the grandfather has just as much love for the little girl.

On Wednesday evening, the reality star took to Facebook to share an image of him with the nearly one-month old.

“Little baby Ember getting the ole’ grandpa squeeze — love this little girl to the moon and back,” Roloff wrote.

