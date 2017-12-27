Why Matt Roloff’s Christmas Photos Angered ‘Little People, Big World’ Fans

Matt Roloff’s holiday photos were full of smiles and Christmas cheer, but fans launched critical snowballs over one aspect of the snaps.

The Little People, Big World patriarch shared a photo of his son Zach and grandson Jackson alongside a thorough message describing the events of the day and his holiday blessings.



Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our Christmas has been amazing so far… after being a bit out of the full Christmas spirit the past few years … this Christmas brought on a full new meaning with the Roloff family expansion of our 2 new precious gifts of life… my new grandchildren Jackson and Ember are the biggest blessing one little man can ever have!” he began in the caption.

A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Dec 25, 2017 at 6:10pm PST

“This morning I woke up to the Merry Christmas wishes from Jacob traveling in Iceland, my folks in California, Molly and Joel — FaceTime me from Spokane, Amy sent me a wonderful cheerful Christmas blessing from her house,” Roloff continued of his Christmas plans. “And then the grand babies arrived to open the gifts under my tree.. how fun to celebrate Christ birth for the very first time with these two bundles of pure joy. I am truly blessed!”

Roloff quickly shared another picture of himself and girlfriend Caryn Chandler, sons Zach and Jeremy, their wives Tori and Audrey and his grandchildren Jackson and Ember.

“This is the photo I should [have] used in my last post,” he wrote with a smiley face.

But fans weren’t so excited about the family photo, which included Chandler and not ex-wife Amy Roloff.

“Where is Amy?” one user wrote. Another added, “Amy should be in this picture.”

Matt and Amy divorced in 2016, but that didn’t stop fans of the reality family from suggesting they should still get together for the holidays.

“I’m sorry but I believe Amy Roloff is their grandmother no matter what has transpired this is a major hurt for Amy, shame on you,” a critical fan wrote. Another called Chandler a “fake grandma” and blamed Roloff for “defying family values by dropping Amy.”

Another suggested that Chandler and Amy’s boyfriend Chris Marek should both stop taking photos with the Roloff children, writing “[Caryn] should not be included in a family photo. Nor should Amy’s boyfriend.”

Others slammed the haters, believing it’s acceptable for the ex-spouses to invite their new flames into the family.

“OMG you do know Amy has a boyfriend, right? Hopefully Matt now has someone who appreciate him,” a supporter said.

Roloff didn’t address the controversy, but he shared a touching message in his Christmas post, writing that past holidays have been tough on him.

“I realize Christmas can be a rough time for many of you. Some have lost loved ones, have no family or are just not in the spirit to celebrate… I’ve been there myself in years past,” he wrote. “Things do get better to those that stay strong and keep your faith. It’s my wish … that you will accept Some love from our house to yours! And may God bless you in 2018 and beyond!”

It seems Roloff is opting to kill them with kindness.