Matt Roloff Girlfriend’s Son Allegedly Battling Drug Addiction

The Little People, Big World family has another drug crisis on its hands, as the son of Matt Roloff‘s girlfriend is reportedly fighting a drug addiction.

Roloff is now dating Caryn Chandler, his former assistant, who has two children, a son, Connor, 19; and daughter, Brittany, 21. According to Radar Online, Brittany wrote about Connor’s struggles on Instagram in October.

“Tonight and most nights, I fall asleep wondering where my brother is, if he’s safe, and what tomorrow will bring,” Brittany wrote. “The heavy misuse of prescription drugs and opportunity to deal has turned my brother into someone I hardly even recognize anymore. I struggle to understand what this epidemic has become and why it has to be this way.”

Brittany claimed that Connor often lives on the streets in Portland, Oregon. They reunited, but he has been struggling again since the start of the new year.

“My brother…is once again consumed by addiction,” Brittany recently wrote, according to Radar.

The Roloff family has faced issues with drug addiction in the past. Roloff, the family patriarch, said he used cocaine before turning to God in his 1999 memoir Against Tall Odds.

“For a relatively short time in my life, I began experimenting with drugs,” Roloff wrote. “I started smoking things I shouldn’t smoke, then worked up to even harder drugs, including cocaine. I just liked trying different things in life and was stupid enough to go a little further than I knew I should.”

Their farmhand Camerino Gonzalez Sanchez was also deported in 2016 after a drug conviction.

The Radar report was published on Thursday, the same day Roloff went after “Roloff Family Fake News” on Facebook.

“Just got caught up on my roloff family fake news… lol,” Roloff wrote. “Fake news is alive and well.. how sad. The roloff family just keeps hanging closer and closer together despite these broken misleading headlines … matt, amy, Jer , zach Audrey, Tori, molly, Joel, Jacob, Izzy, Chris and caryn. All working together to surprise you all at how an American family can function together despite a few minor differences. Wait for it…… a few short months.”

Back on Dec. 22, Radar reported that there was a Roloff family feud, after Jacob Roloff unfollowed his sister-in-law Audrey Roloff on Instagram.