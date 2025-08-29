‘Match Me Abroad’: Sarah Enlists Her Mom to Look for ‘Red Flags’ With EJ in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Match Me Abroad star Sarah is enlisting her mother as a “red flag” detector in her burgeoning relationship with EJ.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, the Texan’s mom, Kitty, travels all the way to Singapore to meet Sarah’s match and weigh in on what she really thinks of the gym owner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My mom is my best friend, and obviously, I’ve already told her everything about EJ,” Sarah tells the camera. “So after I found out that EJ is leaving so soon, I rushed to put together a meet-and-greet for him and my mom because, you know, her opinion really means a lot to me.”

Play video

EJ certainly makes a good first impression when the mother-daughter duo arrives at the restaurant, presenting Kitty with a bouquet of flowers and wishing her a happy belated Mother’s Day.

While Kitty is initially swept up in the “sweet” gesture, Sarah hopes her mom can serve as an impartial third party when it comes to their relationship. “Even though I really like EJ, I have been caught up in love in the past,” she says in a confessional. “When you are into someone, you tend to have rose-colored glasses. But my mom is a great judge of character, so she might be able to see any red flags that I could be ignoring.”

Kitty initially strikes up a friendly conversation, asking EJ if he had ever been to their hometown of Houston, Tex., or to the U.S. in general. Upon learning that he’s never made the trip, Sarah’s mom is quick to invite him to visit them in the Lone Star state.

“You’ve got to come to Houston,” she insists. “We’ll show you the rodeo. We’ll get you some boots!” Sarah chimes in that EJ would also look “really cute” in a cowboy hat if he were to really embrace the Texas experience.

With the conversation flowing easily, Kitty admits to the cameras that EJ “knocked it out of the park” with his first impression, coming across as “self-assured, confident” and “very masculine as well.”

“But still I’m here as, you know, extra eyes and ears,” she insists. “I might be a little bit forward, but I intend to ask a few hard questions about intentions.”

Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.