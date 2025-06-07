‘General Hospital’ and 5 Other Shows Blowing up on Hulu Right Now

In a somewhat surprising finding, soap opera fans, who are typically broadcast TV viewers, are apparently jumping to Hulu to get their General Hospital fix. The long-running ABC soap opera continues to rank high in the service’s rankings, alongside premium dramas and beloved reality shows.

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (June 7, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

6. The Handmaid’s Tale

Official Synopsis: “Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Offred (Elisabeth Moss), one of the few fertile women known as Handmaids in the oppressive Republic of Gilead, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife.”

5. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Official Synopsis: “The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?”

4. Nine Perfect Strangers

Official Synopsis: “Promised total transformation, nine very different people arrive at Tranquillum House, a secluded retreat run by the mysterious wellness guru Masha.”

3. MasterChef

Official Synopsis: “A culinary competition series that searches for the best home cooks in America, and through a series of exciting elimination rounds, will turn one of them into a culinary master.”

2. Gordon Ramsey’s Secret Service

Official Synopsis: “Gordon Ramsay trades his signature chef knives for a state-of-the-art surveillance vehicle and cutting-edge spyware in Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service. Chef Ramsay, with the help of a secret source on the inside, gathers raw, unfiltered evidence and gets a view of the major issues facing each restaurant. The insider not only remains a secret to the staff, but also helps Ramsay infiltrate the restaurant after-hours for a dramatic nighttime black light kitchen investigation that reveals more filth and grossness than ever before. By the time Ramsay reveals his identity, it will be too late for staff to cover up their culinary crimes. Gordon Ramsay takes drastic measures to transform not only the restaurant but also the staff, because Gordon knows he can upgrade the menu and renovate the restaurant, but the most important change has to come from the people. Are the restaurant and staff willing to accept Gordon’s mission, or are they too far gone to be saved?”

1. General Hospital

Official Synopsis: “The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles, with interests in much of the city’s business. Characters come and go, but viewers can always count on at least one Quartermaine or Spencer to create havoc.”