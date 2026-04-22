‘MasterChef: Global Gauntlet’: Contestant Iman Evaluates the Judges Before They Try Her Lamb (Exclusive Clip)

MasterChef: Global Gauntlet is all-new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In “Auditions Day 2 (Asia-Pacific),” airing on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, “Eight home cooks compete to represent their heritage from the Asia-Pacific region in the audition battles.”

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“They face off for a chance to win a coveted white apron,” the logline continues. In the exclusive sneak peek, it’s time for the judges, Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry, and Joe Bastianich to try contestant Iman’s lamb. She explains where her love of cooking comes from and how she’s here for the trophy, not just the apron. Iman is determined to be the first MasterChef from Afghanistan. Since she went to college for sociology, Bastianich asks her to do a sociological evaluation of the three of them, and it might be better than the lamb.

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MasterChef Season 16, dubbed Global Gauntlet, premiered on Wednesday, April 15. Per Fox, “In the spirit of the World Cup coming to America this summer, the competition brings the homecooks representing four worldwide regions to the MasterChef kitchen, where heritage, heart, and high stakes collide.” The season kicked off with Europe, and this week is the Asia-Pacific region, meaning there are two more regions to look forward to as the auditions continue.

Fox gave a two-season renewal to MasterChef in October, less than a month after Season 15 ended. “MasterChef remains a standout series for FOX, drawing its dedicated fanbase back season after season to witness amateur cooks transform into culinary masters,” said Yasmin Rawji, Executive Vice President, Unscripted, Fox Entertainment. “Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Tiffany Derry provide culinary expertise, mentorship and heart, and we can’t wait to see what they, as well as our partners at Endemol Shine North America, have in store for Seasons 16 and 17 of MasterChef.”

MASTERCHEF: GLOBAL GAUNTLET: L-R: Host/Judge Gordon Ramsay, Judge Tiffany Derry and Judge Joe Bastianich. MASTERCHEF: GLOBAL GAUNTLET Auditions Day 2 (Asia-Pacific) airs Wednesday, April 22 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Geoff George /FOX

“Securing a two-season pickup for Seasons 16 and 17 is huge news and a testament to the unstoppable momentum of MasterChef. A massive thank you to FOX for always opening doors and inspiring new creative ideas to keep the series fun and fresh,” added Michael Heyerman, SVP Unscripted Original Series, Endemol Shine North America & Executive Producer. “We have cooked up two absolutely great themes for the new season that fans are going to love. We’re thrilled to be back in the kitchen with Gordon, Joe, and Tiffany, building on the incredible chemistry and high standards they set last season!”

Check out an exclusive clip above from the new episode of MasterChef: Global Gauntlet, airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. New episodes stream on Hulu on Thursdays.