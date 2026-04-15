‘MasterChef: Global Gauntlet’: A Past Contestant Comes Back in a Surprising Way (Exclusive Clip)

MasterChef is back with an all-new season, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip from the premiere episode.

Season 16 of the cooking show, dubbed MasterChef: Global Gauntlet, premieres on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

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In the exclusive sneak peek, judge and host Gordon Ramsay checks in with contestant Basia, and she is not alone. She is joined by her husband, Michael, who competed on Season 11 of MasterChef. Ramsay asked Basia why Season 16, and she simply said she’s representing Poland. And she seems to be as determined as ever.

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Per Fox, in MasterChef: Global Gauntlet, “America’s greatest home cooks step into the kitchen to represent their ethnic roots in hopes of becoming America’s Next MasterChefs. In the spirit of the World Cup coming to America this summer, the competition brings the homecooks representing four worldwide regions to the MasterChef kitchen, where heritage, heart, and high stakes collide.” The premiere episode spotlights Europe, “as flavors and traditions from across the continent take center stage.”

MasterChef was renewed for Seasons 16 and 17 in October, on the heels of Season 15, dubbed MasterChef: Dynamic Duos. At the time of the renewal, it wasn’t shared what the theme of Season 16 would be, but Fox ultimately announced that MasterChef would be taking things worldwide in February. Along with Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Tiffany Derry will return to host.

MASTERCHEF: GLOBAL GAUNTLET: L-R: Judge Tiffany Derry, host/Judge Gordon Ramsay and Judge Joe Bastianich. MASTERCHEF: GLOBAL GAUNTLET Season Premiere Auditions (Europe) premieres Wednesday, April 15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Geoff George /FOX

“MasterChefremains a standout series for FOX, drawing its dedicated fanbase back season after season to witness amateur cooks transform into culinary masters,” Yasmin Rawji, Executive Vice President, Unscripted, Fox Entertainment, said in a statement at the time of the renewal. “Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Tiffany Derry provide culinary expertise, mentorship and heart, and we can’t wait to see what they, as well as our partners at Endemol Shine North America, have in store for Seasons 16 and 17 of MasterChef.”

“Securing a two-season pickup for Seasons 16 and 17 is huge news and a testament to the unstoppable momentum of MasterChef. A massive thank you to FOX for always opening doors and inspiring new creative ideas to keep the series fun and fresh,” added Michael Heyerman, SVP Unscripted Original Series, Endemol Shine North America & Executive Producer. “We have cooked up two absolutely great themes for the new season that fans are going to love. We’re thrilled to be back in the kitchen with Gordon, Joe, and Tiffany, building on the incredible chemistry and high standards they set last season!”

Check out the exclusive clip above from the premiere of MasterChef: Global Gauntlet, airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, streaming the next day on Hulu.