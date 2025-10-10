‘MasterChef’ Fate Revealed at Fox

MasterChef is here to stay.

According to Deadline, Fox has renewed the Gordon Ramsay-led cooking show for two more seasons.

News comes less than a month after the Season 15 finale, which crowned the first-ever MasterChefs for the Dynamic Duos season. MasterChef will be going through at least Season 17, with new judge Tiffany Derry, who replaced Aarón Sánchez in Season 15, Ramsay, and Joe Bastianich. They will continue to judge home cooks as they battle for the chance to take home $250,000.

MASTERCHEF: DYNAMIC DUOS: Host/judge Gordon Ramsay (L) in the MASTERCHEF: DYNAMIC DUOS episode “Backyard BBQ” airing Wednesday, Aug 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Cr: Kelly Gardner / FOX

“MasterChef remains a standout series for Fox, drawing its dedicated fanbase back season after season to witness amateur cooks transform into culinary masters,” said Yasmin Rawji, EVP, Unscripted, Fox Entertainment. “Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Tiffany Derry provide culinary expertise, mentorship and heart, and we can’t wait to see what they, as well as our partners at Endemol Shine North America, have in store for Seasons 16 and 17 of MasterChef.”

“Securing a two-season pickup for Seasons 16 and 17 is huge news and a testament to the unstoppable momentum of MasterChef. A massive thank you to Fox for always opening doors and inspiring new creative ideas to keep the series fun and fresh,” Michael Heyerman, SVP Unscripted Original Series, Endemol Shine North America, added. “We have cooked up two absolutely great themes for the new season that fans are going to love. We’re thrilled to be back in the kitchen with Gordon, Joe, and Tiffany, building on the incredible chemistry and high standards they set last season.”

MASTERCHEF: DYNAMIC DUOS: L-R: Judge Joe Bastianich, Judge Tiffany Derry, Winners Jessica and Jesse, and Host/judge Gordon Ramsay in the MASTERCHEF: DYNAMIC DUOS Two-Hour Season Finale episode airing Wednesday, Sept. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Cr: Kelly Gardner / FOX. © 2025 FOXMEDIA LLC.

MasterChef’s renewal is not so surprising. Ramsay is a staple on Fox, and that doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon. As of this year, he has six shows airing on the network, and that doesn’t even include past shows and other series he’s done on other networks. His newest series, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, premiered on Fox in May.

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and Ramsay’s All3Media banner One Potato Two Potato. He executive produces alongside Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Michael Heyerman, Ben Adler, and Sharon Levy, as well as the late Pat Llewellyn. As of now, it’s unknown when Season 16 will premiere, but more information about it should be revealed in the coming months. For now, the latest season can be streamed on Hulu.