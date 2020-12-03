'The Masked Singer' Unmasked Jellyfish, and It's an Olympic Gold Medalist

✖

The Masked Singer said goodbye to three contestants throughout Wednesday night's episode. The show first eliminated the Seahorse and later eliminated the Popcorn, as well. They also revealed that Jellyfish would be eliminated. After the judges shared their final guesses about their identity, the individual revealed that they were Olympic gold medalist, snowboarder Chloe Kim all along.

Before the start of the episode, six contestants remained in the competition — Jellyfish, Mushroom, Seahorse, Crocodile, Popcorn, and Sun. Not only did Seahorse and Popcorn get eliminated on Wednesday night, but Jellyfish got the boot, too. The three who make it through to next week will be competing in the Season 4 finale. As a result, Sun, Mushroom, and Crocodile will compete for the win in the Masked Singer finale on Dec. 9.

There have been many reveals, and just as many surprises, throughout this season of The Masked Singer. This season marked the first time that there was a two-headed masked singer — the Snow Owls. But, on the Nov. 11 episode, they were eliminated and revealed to have been country music couple Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black. After they were eliminated, the two spoke fondly about their time on the Fox series, telling PEOPLE that the experience "made us closer and stronger." Hartman Black added, "We had never done anything like this, so we really leaned on each other. I was holding his hand. He was holding my hand a lot. We had little signals where we'd touch each other. We knew it meant like, 'Turn and look at me.' The compatibility certainly where this was concerned was really, really good." Following their time on the program, the couple decided to release music inspired by their time on the show.

"The first thought after doing the show was we should record one of those songs [that we sung on the show]," Black told Entertainment Weekly. "Then I thought I should write us a new duet. We should record something. We enjoyed singing together again, and Lisa was up for it. So I just wrote us a new duet and recorded it in record time to have it ready for when we go into rehearsals next week for the Ryman show, which is our first full concert since the lockdown. People can buy a ticket to watch it live from home. So we're gonna sing the song live that night and then it comes out the next day on the third."