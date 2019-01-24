‘Masked Singer’ Panelist Robin Thicke Dishes on Secret Clues and Season 2

Robin Thicke is dropping hints as to who could be the various celebrities behind the costumes on The Masked Singer.

Thicke, who serves as a panelist on the show next to Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong, told Entertainment Tonight that while he can’t give away about the singers’ true identity, he could offer a few vague clues.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He described the Lion as “Golden. Big and gold,” the Alien as “out of this world” and the Unicorn as “Lovely. Majestic. Mythological.” He said the Raven has “done talk shows or something, is what we’ve learned in the first couple episodes. Then they might throw you through some loops along the way.” As for the Rabbit, Thicke describes him as a “nice guy. Works hard. The Rabbit is funny, though. He’s a dual threat. He’s got a great sense of humor.”

So far four stars have been booted from the show, revealing their true identities. First, the Hippo: Antonio Brown. Second, the Pineapple: Tommy Chong. Third, the Deer: Terry Bradshaw. And Wednesday night, the fourth celebrity sent packing was the Poodle, Margaret Cho.

Thicke said that the celeb-status will only continue to increase in fame. “The finale, I was blown away [by] the winner. The last two or three in the finale I was way off, and completely surprised and enthralled, because it is some big stars at the end.”

The 41-year-old singer said he’s having the time of his life watching the show pan out from week to week.

“What is fun, you know, is just being in the supermarket or just walking down the street or even picking my kid up from school, and somebody is always leaning over, [asking] ‘Who is The Poodle?’ ‘I think I know who The Rabbit is, I think I know,’” Thicke told ET with a laugh. “Also what is great, my 90-year-old grandfather is watching and guessing, and my 8-year-old son, so we’ve got four generations. As an entertainer, it’s really nice to have something the whole family can enjoy and be a part of.”

Not only is the show all-inclusive, but the “Blurred Lines” singer says he likes handling the curveballs thrown by the show when it introduces new clues that may confuse some guessers.

“The thing that is exciting about the show is when they do a different song, you get different ideas about who it might be, just by the choice of song or by the vocal tone in that song,” he noted. “Somebody who you thought you were sure of last week, you might completely change your mind this week.”

“I remember I thought I had it pegged a few times, but it was completely wrong,” he added. “I was way off, and then the last second I saw something or noticed something and said, ‘Oh now I get who it is.’”

As for the future of The Masked Singer, Thicke said a second season has yet to be formally discussed — but “it’s definitely going to happen.”

“The thing that I thought about the show, when I first heard it, was that, like I said, Americans love celebrities. And we think we know it all,” he explained. “And just like on Dancing With The Stars, there’s always going to be 12 celebs that want to come back and prove themselves and show off their talents.”

“One of the unmasked singers mentioned when they were unmasked that they really wanted to do the show because they wanted to be appreciated for their talent before they were prejudged,” he added. “I think that’s also what’s going to last for so long, it’s people wanting to come on the show and show they can sing and perform, without being judged for what they’ve done previously.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.