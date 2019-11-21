‘The Masked Singer’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Masked Singer returns to Fox on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET with four contestants performing, and only three advancing to the next episode. Flamingo, Flower, Leopard and Rottweiler will all be performing for the fourth time this season and doing their best to impress judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger along with the viewers at home. This week’s episode will also have a celebrity guest judge as Joel McHale joins the panel.

In a preview for the episode, Fox promises “the biggest surprise yet.” Also in the preview, Thicke says that Rottweiler’s rendition of Bruno Mars’ “Grenade” is “the performance of the season.” So far, fans have seen the canine contestant perform “Maneater,” “Love Runs Out” and “Castle on the Hill.”

Flamingo’s first three songs have been “Sucker,” “Footloose” and “Never Enough.” Flower impressed with performances of “9 to 5,” “Cheap Thrills” and “Amazed.” Leopard has shown off its pipes with “Somebody to Love,” “Stitches” and “Teenage Dream.”

We also see McCarthy declare that this week’s show “will be the hardest vote we’ve ever done.”

So far, eight celebrities singers have been unmasked: Johnny Weir as Egg, Ninja as Ice Cream, Laila Ali as Panda, Dr. Drew Pinsky as Eagle, Paul Shaffer as Skeleton, Raven-Symone as Black Widow, Sherri Shepherd as Penguin and Kelly Osbourne as Ladybug.

Fans on social media are pumped for the episode, with some already throwing out their guesses as to who is behind the masks.

“Hopefully the surprise will be that the judges & Nick will come to their senses and acknowledge that the FLOWER is undeniably PATTI LABELLE!!” one person said.

“I think the Flower is Macy Gray. Her tone from the last performance reminds me of her song ‘I Try’,” another wrote.

“I’m dying to know who’s gonna be unmasked, I was so shocked that Kelly Osbourne turned out to be the Ladybug,” a third viewer admitted.

“Best top 8 out of any talent competition! And this year’s singers are waaaay better than last year’s. Anyone from this top 8 could win and I’ll still be satisfied. I want all of the to stay but I really wanna see them unmasked too!” another said.