'The Masked Dancer': Zebra Is a Major Athlete

The Masked Dancer's semi-finals proved to be the most exciting week of the competition yet. Still, one of the remaining four competitors — Tulip, Cotton Candy, Zebra, or Sloth — got the boot. In the end, Zebra was eliminated from the competition. They later revealed that they were Oscar de la Hoya, the world renown boxer.

With their elimination, that means that the remaining three competitors will dance their hearts out in The Masked Dancer's finale, which will air on Feb. 17, in order to try to take home the win. Over the past few weeks, numerous masked celebrities tried their hand at The Masked Singer's spin-off series. Everyone from Bill Nye the Science Guy (Ice Cube) to activist Elizabeth Smart (Moth) competed on the show. In last week's episode, the show said goodbye to the Exotic Bird. After the judges — Brian Austin Green, Paula Abdul, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale, and guest judge Mayim Bialik — shared their final guesses behind Exotic Bird's identity, they were revealed to have been American Idol winner Jordin Sparks. Abdul, given her past as a judge on American Idol, correctly guessed Sparks' identity.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sparks opened up about her time on The Masked Dancer, including the fact that she got to reunite with Abdul. She even addressed the fact that being on the Fox series was like a "full-circle" moment given the fact that she got her start in the entertainment industry by appearing on and winning American Idol when she was only 17 years old. Sparks began, "I could not believe it. So first off, I was terrified when they sent the email over asking if I wanted to be a part of The Masked Dancer. I was taken aback just because I thought that it would be The Masked Singer, and I didn't even know Masked Dancer was in the works." Even though she was initially surprised to get a call for The Masked Dancer instead of The Masked Singer, she admitted that she still had a fantastic time on the spin-off.

"So when it came through, I was like, wait a minute," the "No Air" singer continued. "But then I realized that I was the only person telling myself that I couldn't do it. So I thought, even though I'm a little bit scared about this, I'm going to do it because I wanted to prove to myself that I could take on challenges, even if they scared me a little bit. It was a lot of fun to do. I had the best time."