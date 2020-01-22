‘Married at First Sight’ Star Zach Grilled By New Wife Mindy’s Friends in Exclusive Clip

Zach Justice is getting the third degree from new wife Mindy Shiben’s bridesmaids, who in Wednesday’s episode of Married at First Sight are determined to get to the core of the stranger their best friend just married. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of this week’s episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), Mindy’s friend Shannie has questions about Zach’s true intentions when it comes to applying to be matched by the MAFS experts.

“Was it, immediately you wanted to get married? Or did that kind of materialize later?” she asks Zach, who seems to answer candidly.

“It was a situation of, you don’t know where opportunity’s going to come from. Whether it’s, career-based or whether it’s love and relationships,” he admits “I felt confident in the opportunity that presented itself and I was like this would be a go for me.”

A fitness trainer and model, being on television with Zach’s career goals in mind seems to be a “win-win situation” when it comes to getting “exposure,” Shannie adds.

“So, it’s not. It really isn’t,” Zach insists, adding, “I don’t, I think my conscience wouldn’t allow me to–“

“Marry for your career,” Mindy’s other friend chimes in, to Zach’s agreeing nod.

Shannie is also worried about all of the “really beautiful women” Zach must work with, and how he will make Mindy feel “secure” throughout it all.

“The biggest thing is, within the home, making sure she knows where she stands with me and where she’s valued with me,” he answers. “And that way there’s no second guessing no matter who I’m training.”

Following their question session, Shannie admits she’s feeling “cautiously optimistic, yet skeptical.”

“I think Zach’s really open and I think he knows exactly what to say, and I can’t tell if it’s genuine or not yet because I don’t know him that well,” she tells the cameras. “I hope that he can show us, rather than tell us what kind of person he is.”

She adds, “My biggest fear about this whole situation, especially after meeting Zach, is that Mindy is going to fall head over heels for him and it not work out and it breaks her heart all over again. And that’s terrifying.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

