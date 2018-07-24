‘Married at First Sight’ Star Detained on Stalking Charges as New Husband Has Second Thoughts About Marriage

One couple from Married at First Sight faced an unthinkable obstacle just after their wedding when the bride was arrested on the way to the honeymoon.

Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson were contestants on the popular Lifetime series. The new episode airs on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, and the promos show just how well-suited the appear to be for each other. However, a sneak peek published by PEOPLE shows how complicated things get when Bally is taken into custody.

The clip jumps right into a dramatic moment, where Thompson is speaking with executive producer Eric Detwiler and one of the show’s marriage experts on video chat.

“I know that s— can get fabricated when it comes to exes and things like that nature,” Thompson says in a measured tone. He looks as though he is trying to hold back his emotions, in spite of the shocking situation. “I get it but that doesn’t stop the fact that I have to live with this s— right now. All of this is piling up, and now I’m sitting here not knowing who I just married.”

Bally was arrested less than 48 hours after the couple’s on-screen wedding. An airline recruiter, she was reportedly detained at the airport just as she and Thompson were heading out on their honeymoon.

The 29-year-old had racked up three previous charges of stalking and one count of unauthorized use of a credit card, also relating to an ex-boyfriend.

“We’ve talked throughout this process about being open with you about everything,” Detwiler assures Thompson. “We ran every background check possible. The warrant — it was a shock to all of us … I think what’s important about what’s in here is that there are two sides to every story. We don’t know Mia’s story yet.”

Thompson is left with the dramatic choice of going with producers to meet with Bally and let her explain herself, or not. He appears to have been taken completely off guard. Also 29 years old, he is a former professional basketball player who was recruited to play in Israel.

These days, he is a entrepreneur. He owns several franchises of Tutoring Club, a private service to help kids excel in school. Both he and Bally are extremely dedicated Christians, and in his introduction he said that signing up for the show was more or less an act of faith.

“I look, and everything that I’ve done in life has been outside the box,” he said. “So, God, he’s been answering prayers for a while now.”

Representatives for the show offered PEOPLE a brief explanation as to how this arrest warrant slipped through the cracks.

“On this season of Married at First Sight, one of this season’s participants — Mia — was detained at the airport by authorities as she was about to leave on her honeymoon with her new husband, Tristan,” read the statement. “The warrant for Mia’s arrest was filed after her background check had been cleared by production. Viewers will have the opportunity to watch their emotionally true story as it unfolds in real time throughout the season and learn whether or not the couple ultimately decides to stay married or get a divorce.”

The latest episode of Married at First Sight airs on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.