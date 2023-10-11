'Married at First Sight' Spinoff Revived 4 Years After Cancellation

Four years after the last round of Kiwi singles embarked on a "social experiment" to find love, Married at First Sight is heading back to New Zealand. Married at First Sight New Zealand has officially been renewed for a fourth season following its abrupt cancellation in 2019, with the hit reality dating series coming to Three and ThreeNow in 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ announced on Sept. 29.

The upcoming season, which does not yet have an official premiere date outside of the 2024 target year, will be produced by Warner Bros. International TV Production NZ, based on a format created by Snowman Production. According to the New Zealand Herald, the show is currently looking for Kiwi singles looking for love.

"We're excited to bring a local version of this incredible format to ThreeNow and Three," Vicki Keogh, Warner Bros. Discovery Senior Director of Commissioning ANZ, said in a press release. "t promises not only the suspense, drama, and emotional rollercoaster that fans have come to expect, but this time will have a strong Kiwi twist balancing humour and heart to deliver to a New Zealand sensibility. Ultimately this is a quest for true love."

Similar to the U.S. series, which airs on Lifetime, and other iterations of the show, Married at First Sight New Zealand is described as "a social experiment that challenges participants to put their trust in a team of relationship experts who will scientifically match them with potential life partners. After meeting at the altar for the first time in marriage, the couples will navigate the complexities of married life, including moving in together, meeting each other's families, and facing the ups and downs that come with any relationship." The series delivers "a thrilling blend of romance, suspense, humour and heartfelt moments as the couples strive to turn their instant connections into lasting love stories with success being the ultimate goal."

The Kiwi edition of the reality dating show's return to TV screens will come after it was canceled in 2019 after just three seasons. The cancellation came amid news that MediaWorks was selling Three, which is now part of Warner Brothers Discovery ANZ. Married at First Sight New Zealand Season 4 will premiere on Three and ThreeNow in 2024.

The reality TV series has versions across the globe, including in the UK and Australia, among other countries. In the U.S., the show has spawned several spinoffs, including Married at First Sight: The First Year, Married at First Sight: Second Chances, and Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, among several others.