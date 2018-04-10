‘Married at First Sight’ Shawniece and Jephte Explode in Fight Ahead of Decision Day

Married at First Sight decision day is upon us, and fan-favorite couple Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre are heading into the big day with a massive fight.

On the way home from a trip designed to make them feel closer to one another, the couple get into a screaming match about Jackson’s communication with Pierre.

“When I tried to talk to you earlier you didn’t want to pay me no attention,” says Jackson, who has been giving her husband a bit of the silent treatment in a sneak peek of the show shared with PEOPLE.

Pierre responds, “I tried. What’s wrong with you?”

The situation escalates as Pierre tells Jackson that she had ruined their weekend away, which he tried to make romantic in last week’s episode with a surprise video of their nuptials.

“You turned a great weekend into s—,” he says. “You turned a happy situation into something negative and turned it around into our whole relationship!”

Though Jackson tries to explain she needs “togetherness” from him and has been “patient” with him “from day one,” that only makes Pierre even more upset.

“You can’t take me into your perspective ’cause you don’t know what the f— I’m going through,” he says. “I don’t tell you about it because I don’t trust you and I don’t trust you because it’s been seven weeks.”

Jackson then tells him she “can’t be in a marriage moving by myself,” at which point Pierre says softly, “Maybe we shouldn’t be together then.”

They’re not the only couple who could be in trouble on the Lifetime reality show.

Jonathan Francetic and his wife Molly Duff have had a fraught relationship all season, but things may be coming to a head in Tuesday’s episode.

“Molly’s mad at me because she was talking to a guy at the bar and I didn’t like her talking to a guy at the bar,” Francetic says in the video, which he recorded after cameras stopped rolling.

“Jon feels the need to record this because he’s immature. He’s actually not 29 years old. He’s actually 22 years old,” Duff says, going on to call her husband “disgusting” and mocking him.

“She’s calling me disgusting and a monster and saying that her skin crawls when I touch her. And these are all things she’s said to me before—after the cameras stopped rolling. I’ve kind of had enough of this and I recorded the conversation to show the experts,” Francetic explains his reasoning for recording the video.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime