‘Married at First Sight’ Gets Season 7 Premiere Date

Married at First Sight is coming back for a seventh season, and will debut on Tuesday, July 10, Lifetime announced. The new season will take place in Dallas, Texas, and kick off with a one-hour matchmaking special at 8 p.m. ET followed by a special two-hour premiere episode at 9 p.m. ET.

Psychologist Dr. Jessica Griffin, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson will stay on the panel of experts who match pairs of strangers to wed, based on their compatibility. The experts also provide counseling and mentoring services to each couple throughout the season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the show will remember that each Married at First Sight participant does not meet his or her spouse until they exchange vows at the altar. After they tie the knot, the show chronicles their honeymoon, moving in together and the daily struggles of married life.

After several weeks together, the newlyweds must decide whether they want to stay married or split up in a divorce.

The sixth season of Married at First Sight filmed in Boston and wrapped in late April. During the season 6 finale, two out of the three couples decided to stay married.

Unsurprisingly, Molly Duff and Jonathan Frantic decided to split after declaring the week prior that they were already sure they’d be getting a divorce following a season of clashing with one another.

Duff claimed that they hadn’t seen each other in a week before filming, adding that she had texted her husband, but gotten no response. Asked by the experts if they could name one thing they were grateful from the experience, Francetic said he honestly couldn’t, adding that he lost his job and apartment to be on the show.

For her part, Duff said she was sad that the experience hadn’t worked out. They shared a brief sweet moment remembering their few good times but quickly confirmed they both wanted a divorce when asked the final question.

Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley walked into decision day nervous that they were still having pretty regular arguments, but quickly affirmed that they were going to stay married.

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre also decided to remain married, and even though Pierre said he was still nervous they might never fall in love, they said they felt like they were meant to be together.

“We both challenge each other. We both make each other stronger, and together, we will be unstoppable,” Jackson told Pierre before kissing him. Pierre said this was the best decision he ever made.

Jackson revealed shortly before the finale aired that she is expecting her first baby, and although it appears that Pierre is the father, she did not explicitly say so.

Married at First Sight season 7 premieres Tuesday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET.