‘Married at First Sight’: Jose Locks Rachel Out of the House

The latest episode of Married at First Sight has fans thinking Rachel and José won’t make it past decision day. During the Sept. 22 episode, things take a turn after Rachel calls José by another man’s name during an outing on their apartment rooftop. José asks Rachel to leave while he talks to producers about how he feels. When his wife returns to their apartment, she realizes she’s locked out.

Trying to talk things out with Jose only adds fuel to the fire. José tells Rachel he locked the door under the assumption that she was not returning, despite it being late in the evening. Rachel unleashes, letting Jose know that the way he handled the situation was unacceptable.

“The way you acted toward me, the way you spoke to me, the way you expressed how you weren’t happy, was OK?” she asks José. “The way you did it. Was that OK?” José responds, “Apparently not,” leaving Rachel to let him know she wasn’t raised to allow a man to mistreat her. Furthermore, Rachel says she no longer trusts her new husband. She was even more hurt and confused, noting that she apologized immediately mistakingly calling José another man’s name but he was unreceptive.

Night camera footage flashes back to José locking the doors and shutting off the lights at 12:34 a.m. Rachel returns at 1:02 a.m. to discover she’s locked out. She knocks on the doors of the other MAFS couples for the next 30 minutes.

“I’m calling all my friends in the middle of the night to tell them that my husband locked me out of the apartment,” she snaps at José. But he remains unbothered. “You know I lock the door every night. I secure my property before I go to sleep…I don’t know where you’re at or what you’re doing. Like, you just took off.” Rachel lets José know she doesn’t believe he’s remorseful and doesn’t think she can continue on as his wife.

MAFS airs every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET.