‘Married at First Sight’: Michaela Confesses Her True Feelings for Zack in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight star Michaela is getting real about her growing feelings for husband Zack. The Houston native, who’s struggled with being unlucky in love before the marriage experiment, opens up to her sister in an exclusive PopCulture.com sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode about where she is in her relationship now.

“We’re definitely learning each other,” the new bride explains. “And I noticed that he now feels comfortable enough talking to me the way I need to be talked to.” She continued that early on in her marriage, Zack would be more “gentle” with his communication, which came off as “elusive” to her. “So I’m just like, ‘OK, well, this is the message I got,’ you know. And now it’s kind of like, ‘Michaela, this happens. Don’t do this.’”



Her sister notes that it’s that kind of direct communication that will get through to Michaela, and the reality TV personality agrees it’s been an important part of their marriage. “It’s like, OK, let’s figure each other out. Let’s talk some more. Let’s get into that groove of things. And now we’re there.”

Michaela’s sister gets right to the point asking if the two are going to be trying for a baby anytime soon, taking her totally off guard. “Babies?!” she asks incredulously, to which her sister responds, “Do what you want to do with this conversation. I’m just saying, I’m looking forward to [the] future. It sounds good to me.” Michaela jokes that it was “quite a jump” in their conversation, to which her sister replies, “You got married at first sight. You might as well [have] babies at second sight.”

Watching Michaela and Zack figure out the early days of their marriage has been promising for things to come. “Michaela used to bottle up her feelings but then act out in emotion,” her sister notes. “And I’m sure some of that trailed itself into her marriage. But now I think she’s grown by leaps and bounds. She’s gotten more mature in the last couple of weeks. She’s gotten more vulnerable. She’s gotten more expressive. And that’s something that I didn’t know my sister was capable of.”

Asking Michaela if she’s “still in deep like” with her husband, the newlywed admits, “You know, I do love him.” The news comes as a shock to her sister, who asks, “What does that feel like, ‘Little Miss I’ve Never Been in Love’?” Michaela admits she’s learning to be better not only in her marriage but also in all her relationships.

“The way my brain has just grown, it’s like the Grinch’s hear — you know when he finds the gifts and he’s holding them up,” she jokes. Will Michaela and Zack be able to make things work in the end? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.