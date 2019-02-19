‘Married at First Sight’: Luke Cuccurullo Admits He Isn’t Physically Attracted to Wife Kate Sisk

It may be Luke Cuccurullo and Kate Sisk’s honeymoon, but sparks are definitely not flying between the Married at First Sight couple.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), Kate’s concern about Luke’s seeming unwillingness to kiss her turned out to be warranted when he admitted that he wasn’t attracted to her physically at all, preferring “darker features” to Kate’s blonde hair and blue eyes.

“It’s like worst case scenario,” the devastated newlywed admitted. “This is one of the fears I had going into this, that one of us would not be attracted to each other, and now it’s happening and I’m just trying to figure out how we can move forward after this. I don’t know.”

She continued, “I’m trying to have hope, because I wanted this marriage more than anything, but right now my husband isn’t attracted to me. Knowing that could be a reason why this marriage fails is disheartening.”

Dr. Pepper Schwartz, who was part of the team of relationship experts that matched the two in the first place, thought Luke’s snubbing of Kate was marriage sabotage.

“Luke seems to be sabotaging the marriage based purely on his initial attraction to Kate, and this experiment is about so much more than physical attraction,” she explained. “It’s about values and morals and finding someone you can share a life with and grow old with. Those factors are so much more important than the physical, because attraction can grow over time.”

After and uncomfortable end to their honeymoon, things took a turn for the worse when Luke gave in and tried kissing his new bride—to a disastrous end.

“I think that Luke is a pleaser and he knows that I’m attracted to him, and I like him…so he kissed me last night just to try it and then had to stop because he said it made him feel repulsed and dead inside,” Kate said in her video diary Tuesday. “It made me feel terrible, and I don’t know what to do.”

For Luke, he admitted, “Last night I had just kind of turned off my emotions inside to kiss her. It didn’t feel like natural. It felt really disjointed somehow, and it definitely was a situation that was uncomfortable.”

“If you’re marrying a stranger, there’s 100 percent a chance that you guys don’t mesh, that you guys aren’t attracted to each other, but it’s definitely a risk that I took and it feels absolutely terrible that there’s a chance that this relationship won’t work out,” he added.

Is there any saving this couple? Or are they ready to call their wedding off already?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime