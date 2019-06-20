‘Married at First Sight: Keith Learns New Wife Iris Is a Virgin

Married at First Sight‘s Keith Manley was in for a bigger surprise than he expected when he married wife Iris Caldwell the first time they ever met.

Iris and Keith finally met — and wed — during Wednesday’s episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), but Keith was in for a big shock when he learned his new wife was also a virgin.

“So the purity of the white is definitely purity, reflecting for me. I’m a virgin,” Iris explained her mother-in-law of her choice not to have sex before marriage. “This choice was something on a religious standpoint for me. So, it’s been hard. It’s been hard for sure. But it was for my husband. It’s a big deal.”

Keith learned the big news first from his mother, who was shocked and impressed at the news upon hearing it from her new daughter-in-law.

“Oh my God,” she told the camera. “My daughter-in-law is a virgin,” adding that the fact “says a lot about her” as a person, as well as her “upbringing.”

“I don’t know how many virgins [Keith] has encountered but for him to marry a virgin, that’s huge,” she added. “I think it’s important that my son know the significance behind the fact that she’s wearing a white dress.”

Keith was definitely a little nervous about his wife’s virginity, however, when told by his mom to look a little deeper into the meaning behind his wife’s bright white gown.

“That’s pretty heavy,” he said upon figuring it out, adding, “It’s a huge surprise. I thought about plenty of different scenarios what my wife would be like, but I never in a million years imagined my wife would be a virgin. It definitely gives me extensive nervousness, a lot of pressure. This is someone who’s trusting me to be as caring and compassionate with them as I can be.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: JCM Photography- Asheville, NC