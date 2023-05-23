'Married At First Sight' Star Jesse Burford Responds to Janelle Dating Rumors

Married at First Sight star Jesse Burford responded to rumors that he and Janelle Han are dating. The two starred in the latest season of the Australian version but were paired with different contestants. Their relationships ended when they discovered their original partners on the show were cheating on them.

During a recent Instagram Q&A session, a fan asked Burford, 30, if he was dating Han, 28. "Can confirm: No we are not," he wrote, reports Digital Spy. He went on to explain that some of their recent photos together were part of a joke on fans, including a paparazzi photo of the two kissing. However, their friendship remains platonic.

"It started off as, 'Yeah let's f— with... everyone! Let's hold hands or let's... you know, hug or let's go out for a date or something' and then it turned into us actually getting to know each other better and I guess maybe having a bit of a flirtationship if you could call it that," Burford said in a since-expired video. "But it didn't go past the kiss that you guys already know about. And when I say kiss, I'm not talking [a full-on snog]... I'm talking [a peck]. It was a simple little peck on the lips before she moved over to Sydney."

Burford went on to explain that Han only wants to live in Sydney for "up to two years" and they do not want to try a long-distance relationship. "It's as simple as that. She wishes me the best, I wish her the best," Burford said. "We still catch up every now and again, and that's it."

Burford and Han had been spending time together recently. Over the weekend, they attended a music festival in Western Australia with Married At First Sight couple Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton. Burford posted a gallery of pictures from the event, including the picture of the two holding hands that he mentioned in his Instagram Story video. This led some to believe Burford was taking their relationship "Instagram Official." Han did not post the pictures on her own Instagram page.

During Married at First Sight Australia Season 10, Buford was paired with Claire Nomarhas. Han was paired with Adam Sneed. Their relationships ended dramatically, as Nomarhas admitted to kissing Sneed during a night out, reports News.com.au. After filming wrapped, Burford and Han admitted that they became "more than friends" after experiencing the traumatic betrayal.

"There was a moment before I left for Sydney that me and Jesse were hanging out heaps, it was at the peak of when the cheating scandal came out [on TV], and potentially [it was] a trauma bond but we grew very close and we did share one peck," Han said on the Back to Reality podcast. "There was a period where we both definitely liked each other, I was drunk one night and I told him that I had a low-key crush on him. But he's been pretty vocal that I am his type as well, so it wasn't weird territory."

Season 10 aired on Nine Network from January to April. Only two couples remained married in the end, Cook and Skelton, and Melinda Willis and Layton Mills.