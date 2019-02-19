‘Married at First Sight’ Husband Luke Cuccurullo Says He Was ‘Repulsed and Dead Inside’ After First Kiss

Luke Cuccurullo’s first kiss with his Married at First Sight wife Kate Sisk was not all it was cracked up to be.

After a notably awkward wedding ceremony, Cuccurullo and Sisk’s relationship doesn’t appear to be getting any better and physical affection still seems to be a struggle. In a clip for this week’s episode obtained by PEOPLE, the newlywed couple’s first kiss may spell doom for their relationship after Cuccurullo admitted he was “repulsed” by the moment of intimacy.

“I think that Luke is a pleaser and he knows that I’m attracted to him, and I like him…so he kissed me last night just to try it and then had to stop because he said it made him feel repulsed and dead inside,” Sisk says in the clip. “It made me feel terrible, and I don’t know what to do.”

In his own words, Cuccurullo explained the awkward encounter, revealing that he had “turned off” his emotions and that the kiss “didn’t feel natural.”

“Last night I had just kind of turned off my emotions inside to kiss her. It didn’t feel like natural,” he admitted. “It felt really disjointed somehow, and it definitely was a situation that was uncomfortable.”

“If you’re marrying a stranger, there’s 100 percent a chance that you guys don’t mesh, that you guys aren’t attracted to each other, but it’s definitely a risk that I took and it feels absolutely terrible that there’s a chance that this relationship won’t work out,” he added.

The couple had said “I do” in the Season 6 premiere of Married at First Sight, during which Cuccurullo realized they had met weeks before Sisk put on her wedding dress and walked down the aisle during a speed dating event his business was facilitating.

The awkwardness of that revelation seemed to follow the couple to their wedding night, which saw them struggling to figure out one another’s boundaries with physical affection.

“It’s our first night together, and it’s more awkward than I thought it was gonna be,” Sisk said in last week’s episode. “But I think we’re both just a little bit nervous. I just feel like we don’t know how to act around each other yet.”

“So far, the wedding night is not how I expected,” she added. “Hopefully he’s just a little bit shy…Hopefully he gets less awkward.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.