‘Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island’: Eric Acosta Reveals His Dealbreaker With Katie Muller in Exclusive Clip

As Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island couple Eric Acosta and Katie Muller draw closer to a potential marriage proposal, Acosta may be getting cold feet when it comes to their true compatibility.

The entrepreneur has been open in the past about his inability to hold onto a longterm relationship due to all the traveling he has to do for work, and although Muller has also spoken of her wanderlust, as things become more serious, Acosta needs more reassurance that she’s being truthful, he tells expert Pastor Cal Roberson in this exclusive clip of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content).

“I see a lot of potential if she really is who I think she is in terms of her affinity for travel and her flexibility with her career,” Acosta tells Roberson in the clip. He adds of his past relationships, “It’s honestly been tough with significant others, that they are always OK with it in theory, but then the reality of me being gone can be an issue. So I’m not sure how I can kind of gauge this with her before she just realizes, ‘Oh, he’s actually gone for a little bit of time.’”

For Roberson, it’s time for the couple to push past their initial attraction to one another and push into the realness.

“Katie and Eric need to push past the superficial,” Roberson tells the cameras. “They need to really work on emotional intimacy and closeness. And also, it’s important to be affectionate. Without that physical component, the relationship goes from romantic to platonic, which leaves both partners feeling unsatisfied.”

Acosta is left in the end of the clip with the question of whether he sees a potential “marriage partner” in his current girlfriend, which will determine his path for the rest of the season.

It’s this uncertainty about compatibility that makes Honeymoon Island different from the rest of the Married at First Sight franchise, expert Dr. Jessica Griffin told PopCulture.com prior to the series premiere, explaining that on the island, singles are given the chance to pair themselves without the help of their expert matchmakers.

“I think this idea that we’re sort of turning Married at First Sight upside down a little bit and starting with the chemistry will be fascinating to watch and whether or not that that’s a good thing or a bad thing. I think [viewers will] enjoy some of the expert consultation that we give the couples,” she said.

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 11 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

