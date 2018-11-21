‘Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?’ Couple Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico Clash Over Relationship Issues in Exclusive Clip

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico have a lot to work on before welcoming their first child.

The Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? couple sat down to discuss the important parts of their relationship in an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime series (produced by Kinetic Content), and what started as a discussion about date night soon devolved into a tense conversation about their marriage at large.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the clip, the duo sits down at the recommendation of the Married at First Sight experts to decide the things they wanted to keep and wanted to get rid of prior to the birth of their daughter. On the keep list — regular date nights.

“Going out on date nights with Ashley is important, because it’s something we should never forget,” D’Amico tells the cameras. “And then also showing the baby when she’s old enough, ‘Hey, mom and dad are in love and they’re going out on dates and this is how life should be.’”

That seems to go over well, until Petta asks her husband what he would get rid of in their relationship, telling him to be honest with her.

“Stubbornness,” he replies, earning a skeptical look from his pregnant wife. “You need to stop being so stubborn.”

When Petta asks her husband to expound on that idea, he explains, “Just having a hard-headed thought about something and not getting rid of it.”

Despite Petta seeming not to appreciate the condemnation, D’Amico maintains to the cameras that it is a major issue in their relationship they will need to deal with.

“I think Ashley is stubborn,” he adds. “She likes to have control, and I’m definitely learning that little disagreements can turn into big arguments. I mean push comes to shove, Ashley wants things a certain way and that’s how it’s supposed to be, and that’s it.”

Fans will remember that Petta’s stubbornness about her husband learning the gender of their unborn child prompted issues between the soon-to-be parents in last week’s episode, after she surprised him with the big reveal prior to when he wanted to learn the news. Will the couple be able to compromise with the birth of their daughter on the horizon?

Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime, preceded immediately by Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Lifetime