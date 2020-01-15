‘Married at First Sight’ Groom Derek Grilled Over Bedroom Prowess By New Wife Katie’s Friends in Exclusive Clip

Married at First Sight groom Derek Sherman had quite the surprise waiting for him at the reception of his wedding to complete stranger Katie Conrad when he was accosted with questions about his sexual prowess by one of his new wife’s bridesmaids. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime show (produced by Kinetic Content), Derek has to weather the NSFW storm of bridesmaid Kaitlin as she gives a peek into what Derek will have to do to keep up with his wife in bed.

Sitting around a fire pit with the bridesmaids, Derek is visibly taken aback when Kaitlin asks, “You wanna f— Katie, tonight?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Trying to answer to the best of his ability, Derek responds, “So, it’s come down to this. I actually have thought about this a little bit. And I thought about this before even coming in this situation, ’cause there’s so much pressure, like, that’s the one thing I picked up on this is like —”

But he is quickly interrupted by Kaitlin, who butts in with, “You wanna d— her down, or what?” earning a “What the f—?” from the bewildered groom.

Diffusing the situation as it goes on, Derek explains, “Look, I am a firm believer that sex is very important in a relationship. …But it’s not what makes a relationship.”

Kaitlin agrees, but adds of her friend, “A marriage is built on, like yes, it’s built on other things, but if there’s not that initial fire, like, she needs fire.”

Asked what that “fire” is that’s so important, Kaitlin explains, “It’s a fire, like, I need you to, like, do the hair pullin’ and, like, the fire. Just the fire…”

To the camera, Derek seems to have walked away from the awkward encounter with nothing but good feelings towards his new wife, noting, “Finding out that she’s a passionate lover, an intensive lover, but a lover nonetheless is awesome. She just wants to feel warmth. I am looking forward to providing that warmth.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime