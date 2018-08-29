‘Married at First Sight’ Fantasy Night in Jeopardy After Dave Comments on Amber’s ‘Flaws’

This Married at First Sight couple might not even make it past the dinner portion of Fantasy Night!

During Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), the three newlywed couples were asked to fulfill each other’s fantasies — resulting in a surprising baseball hat fetish confession from Bobby Dodd and donut kink from Mia Bally.

Amber Martorana’s fantasy of feeling like a princess almost turned into a nightmare, however, after an offhand comment from husband Dave Flaherty tapped into her insecurities about her appearance and being good enough for her new husband.

After coming home to a note asking her to dress to impress and meet her hubby at a mysterious address, Martorana was on Cloud Nine that he listened to her fantasy “to be surprised and feel special.” And when he showed up with a dozen roses and a horse-drawn carriage, she was over the moon.

“I want Amber to feel special like a princess tonight and just be able to enjoy the night and do something a little fun and outside the norm,” he told the cameras. “I care for Amber so much, I care for her deeply, so I think it’s important for me to make sure Amber feels pursued and feels special and feels safe in this marriage, and she feels like she can trust me. Just making sure she feels like she’s the most important person in my life.”

The two were soaking the romantic setting in until Flaherty mentioned casually that while his wife smelled “good,” it was “almost overpowering.”

For Martorana, who has dealt with feeling insecure in her new marriage, the comment was devastating.

“Even after everything we talked about, Dave is always pointing out my flaws,” she told the camera. “I can’t help feeling that I’m not good enough for Dave and he’s proving that to me on this carriage ride.”

After a moment of perspective, however, Martorana decided to not let the small things turn into major condemnations of her relationship.

“I have to remember what Dr. Jessica said, that my negativity is fear based,” she added. “And I do sometimes have the tendency to take things the wrong way, so I don’t want to do that with Dave.”

Putting that advice into the moment, she played the comment off, joking, “I should have put a little more on.”

Flaherty, continuing with compliments on her lipstick and outfit, didn’t even appear to know he tread into a dangerous zone when discussing her perfume. And after a rooftop dinner on a rented out restaurant, it appeared his wife was willing to put it behind her as well.

“This night’s all about fulfilling Amber’s romantic fantasies, you know, I just want her to feel special and I want her to feel like a princess tonight. So I hope that’s what she’s feeling,” he said. “I love spoiling the people who are important in my life, and that person is Amber now.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime