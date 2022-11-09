'Married at First Sight' Expert Pastor Cal Wants to 'Slap Some Sense' Into Mitch in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight's Pastor Cal Roberson wanted to "slap some sense into" Mitch as the marriage expert watched the newlywed's relationship with wife Krysten crumble to the point of divorce. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new reunion episode, Pastor Cal admits he feels bad for Krysten after she tells everyone the pairing just didn't "make sense."

When Pastor Cal asks where Krysten and Mitch are at today following their choice on Decision Day to split, she reveals it was "good to see him" for the first time since then at the reunion, but that watching back their season was difficult. "It was hurtful watching our wedding 'cause it didn't look the way I thought," she tells Pastor Cal, fellow expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz and reunion host Kevin Frazier. "I mean, I thought that was a great wedding. I was so happy on that day, and watching him in his solo moments and the way he spoke about my family and me – I didn't see any of that."

Flashing back to the day of their wedding, Mitch tells the cameras of meeting his new bride, "So first glance, I think she's really pretty. But I wasn't like right off the bat, blown away attracted to her, because my type is less physical and more lifestyle." Back at the reunion, Krysten admits, "I thought it was a good day. So it was hurtful."

Pastor Cal shares that he "felt like a dad" to Krysten as he watched Mitch stumble through their tumultuous relationship, telling his bride he wasn't attracted to her and pushing back against her attempts to mend their marriage. "I wanted to slap some sense into him," the expert confesses. "Like, 'Dude, what are you thinking?' And you had every opportunity and you gave him opportunities to make up, and he just did not. I felt so bad for you. ... and and I feel even [worse] because we put you together."

Krysten agrees there were "a lot of mixed messages" on Mitch's end, but agrees she did find things to love in him. Schwartz agrees, "So we saw those things [during the matchmaking process]. But we didn't see was where he is oppositional and defiant ... and that he reacts in ways that I think he doesn't feel particularly good about."

She continues, "I think what happened is he didn't get whatever his imaginary woman was," as Pastor Cal agrees, "That's it. And if we had told you to come down barefoot and, you know tussle your hair up and you put on a burlap sack, you know ... we would've been rocking." Krysten answers, "Honestly. Maybe." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.