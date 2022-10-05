'Married at First Sight': Mitch and Krysten Have Words Over His Comments About Her Appearance in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight's Krysten and Mitch are trying to put the pieces back together after the blowout surrounding his comment that he wishes she would wear less makeup. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the newlyweds try to mend their relationship after Mitch's discussion about Krysten's appearance with her sister came back to bite him.

"Every time we do something, I swear to you, I go into it with the most optimistic energy and it just sometimes just, just goes down hard," Krysten says while driving in the car with her husband, who answers, "I didn't maybe handle it as good as some of my other misdeeds or whatever." Krysten admits she didn't feel "extremely proud" of how she handled the issue and apologized for having "snapped," but points out Mitch had his "chance to clear the air" and didn't. Mitch responds of his own reaction, "I think it's safe to say you were upset just going into that evening, and at that point, I was feeling like I was being attacked, and you know kinda thrown under the bus because at this point I felt like you were saying things that I'd never said."

In a flashback to the night before, we can see a surveillance camera view of the pair arguing at home, with Mitch apologizing "that whatever [your sister] told you came out the way it did." He continues, "I'm just not in a great place to be diffusing it right now, because that is just really crazy for me too." Krysten points out she's never asked Mitch to change and "look more snazzy," which he acknowledges, adding, "I've never wanted you to change either and I've never put that on you."

Flashing forward to their conversation in the car, Mitch acknowledges that "a lot of this whole thing" is his responsibility, because he was the one who brought up the topic of Krysten's appearance to her sister. "I didn't want to be the husband who's trying to tell his wife how to be," he explains. Krysten says from her perspective, "I guess I just wanted you so badly to just say, 'You're beautiful inside and out,' and I just didn't get that."

Mitch shares that he just didn't want to feel like "the puppet that was just supposed to do what the puppet's supposed to do" in that situation, but Krysten reaffirms that she deserves to be in a marriage with someone who is happy to be with her. "I do really see a lot of great things about you," Mitch then says. "I do think you're beautiful. I do think you're smart. I do think you're really fun to be with. I do think you make a great partner."

Krysten points out that a simple statement like that is all she's been wanting their entire marriage. "Thank you. You've really never said anything like what you just said, and that's just kind of all I've wanted for the last nearly eight weeks, so thank you," she tells her husband. "And it feels just as good as I thought it would feel." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.