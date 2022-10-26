'Married at First Sight': Lindy Calls Out Miguel's 'Demons' on Decision Day in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Things are looking rocky for Married at First Sight couple Lindy and Miguel on Decision Day. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, Lindy wonders if she can spend the rest of her life handling her husband's "demons" and "controlling demeanors."

The couple gets real with Married at First Sight expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz, who points out that while Lindy and Miguel started out as "the lovebirds" of their group, they hit some major problems at the retreat, where small fights over a photo and a dodgeball game escalated into huge issues.

Miguel agrees, "I felt like we were on the right track, and then we had, like, one big argument again that got me right back to that, like, 'Why are we fighting again?'" Lindy explains that the "hardest part" for her is Miguel questioning their match and if he was ready to get married during these "miscommunications," despite her asking him not to drag her through these "painful" thoughts with him.



"I've felt like he's had controlling demeanors, but I don't know if that's coming from past," Lindy says haltingly, as Miguel encourages her to "express [herself]" freely. She then continues, "Demons, so to speak." Miguel doesn't deny his "demons" have affected their relationship. "We all have demons, we all have stuff that we'd locked in the basement, and, as you know, I've opened up to you," he tells his wife. "I've done a lot of work trying to process my past traumas. It's a neverending process if you will, and I feel like I definitely gave everything I could."

Lindy isn't so sure they're meant to be, however. "There's certain things like, you know, interrupting him or getting distracted about how ... it does bother him," she tells Schwartz. "Is that a normal give-and-take? Like, I'm constantly asking myself, 'Am I safe or unsafe?'" Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.