'Married at First Sight': Clare and Cameron Worry About Their Different Ways of Showing Love in Exclusive Sneak Peek

mMarried at First Sight newlyweds Clare and Cameron may have issues when it comes to the different ways in which they're accustomed to showing love. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, Clare worries about the way Cameron expresses affection after he reveals that even the closest people in his life don't say "I love you."

Cameron begins the conversation by sharing his admiration for his grandmother, who was a lieutenant in World War II and helped with "perpetrating the myth that carrots help you see at night." With her Morse code division, Cameron says his grandmother would send messages about needing to buy more carrots that would be intercepted by the Germans, who eventually "launched a whole operation so that their pilots could have carrots to see at night," despite it being "all bulls-."

Clare is impressed, responding that Cameron's grandmother "sounds like a boss." Cameron reveals his grandmother is one of the closest people to him, but that their relationship isn't traditionally affectionate. "She's the only person that I've met that I can say is very similar to me," Cameron explains. "Like as in almost genetically, like who I am, she is the same kind of person. She loves me to death and I love her to death. But she's never once told me that she loves me."

Clare is shocked, telling Cameron "that's not how [she] grew up at all," as Cameron admits the way his family shows love "snowballs" into him. "I could be walking around all day thinking about how much I love you and I just haven't said it," he explains, adding that "the moment I see you, I jump all over you. Like I'm very physical with my affection." Clare admits that their mismatch in love languages "might be a problem," as she grew up in a family that was very expressive and valued having "deeper conversations."

"That's just my personality too," she tells her husband, "So it's like, even if you don't wanna tell me your [feelings], I would hope that you'd be open to doing that." Cameron assures her, "I feel like I work on that every day. I can tell you you'll feel loved." Will Clare and Cameron be able to work out their differences? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.