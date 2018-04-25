Which ‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Stayed Together?

Decision day has come and go for the Married at First Sight crew, and not all of the couples were left standing.

During the Tuesday season finale of the Lifetime reality show, the three couples had to make the massive decision of whether to continue their marriage or get a divorce.

Leading up to the big day, tensions were definitely high for all three couples, and as the commitment deadline finally arrived, not everyone was willing to make their marriage a lifelong partnership.

Not surprisingly, Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic were noticeably chilly when they had to sit next to each other after declaring last week that they were already sure they would be getting a divorce after a season of clashing with one another.

Duff claimed that she had texted her husband, but gotten no response, adding that they hadn’t seen each other in a week before filming. Asked by the experts if they could name one thing they were grateful from the experience, Francetic said he honestly couldn’t, adding that he lost his job and apartment to be on the show.

For her part, Duff said she was sad that the experience hadn’t worked out. They shared a brief sweet moment remembering their few good times but quickly confirmed they both wanted a divorce when asked the final question.

“This marriage is a stepping stone toward finding love, ” Duff said.

Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley walked into decision day nervous that they were still having pretty regular arguments, but quickly affirmed that they were going to stay married.

Buckley noted that the biggest thing he had learned from the experience was that marriage wasn’t about winning or losing.

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre also decided to remain married, and even though Pierre said he was still nervous they might never fall in love, they said they felt like they were meant to be together.

“We both challenge each other. We both make each other stronger, and together, we will be unstoppable,” Jackson told Pierre before kissing him. Pierre said this was the best decision he ever made.

Jackson revealed shortly before the finale aired that she is expecting her first baby, and although it appears that Pierre is the father, she did not explicitly say so.

