‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico Expecting First Child

From Married at First Sight to baby No. 1. Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico, who met for the first time in the Lifetime hit series’ fifth season announced they are expecting their first child together.

“I’m gonna be a Daddy! [Ashley Petta] and I are so excited to announce that we’re pregnant!” D’Amico announced on Instagram Tuesday. “Ashley and I have always wanted to be parents and can’t wait for our little one to arrive. Looking forward to the next chapter of our lives!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are so excited to finally be able to share this exciting news with everyone,” the couple told PEOPLE, who first reported the news, in a statement. “We have both always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together.

“We are over the moon and cannot wait to welcome our child into the world in the new year,” they continued. “We can’t wait for this next journey in our lives to begin.”

D’Amico is a sales and marketing professional, the outlet writes, who was raised in Detroit in a traditional Italian family. He moved to Chicago and fell for Petta, a restaurant manager whose last relationship ended after her boyfriend was allegedly unwilling to commit.

Though they were seen getting into a heated argument on the show about when to start a family, Petta and D’Amico eventually came to an agreement and decided to start a family a year into their impromptu marriage on reality television.

“I’m very confident that I will be a great mother,” Petta once wrote in a blogpost for the outlet, with D’Amico adding, “I completely agree on starting to try in a year!”

On Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content), cast members don’t meet their prospective spouses until they are together at the altar. After they tie the knot, the show chronicles the couple’s honeymoon, moving in together and the daily struggles of married life.

After a few weeks, the couple must decide whether they want to stay married or get a divorce. Happy for D’Amico and Petta for making it work!

The sixth season of Married at First Sight filmed in Boston, Massachusetts, and wrapped in late April. During the season 6 finale, two out of the three couples decided to stay married.

The seventh season of Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.