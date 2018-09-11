‘Married at First Sight’ Cooking Class Triggers Amber’s Insecurities in Exclusive Clip

Will Amber Martorana’s insecurities sabotage her marriage to Dave Flaherty? The Married at First Sight couple appears to be on rockier ground than ever in an exclusive new clip.

In the clip from Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime series (produced by Kinetic Content), all three Married at First Sight couples are taking on a fun challenge in a group cooking class, but Amber and Dave appear to be the only married two not having a good time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel a little awkward at this kitchen class, because I am not a cook, I am actually really insecure about my cooking ability,” Amber tells the camera. “I’m a little worried that Dave will think I’m not good enough, and that kind of goes along with all my insecurities of not being good enough for Dave.”

Amber’s lack of confidence when it comes to everything from her appearance to her ability to keep up on chores has long been a point of contention in the couple, and Dave’s tendency to come off a bit judgemental hasn’t been particularly helpful in having her overcome these issues. But in Tuesday’s episode, it appears he may be done trying to walk on eggshells and cater to his wife.

“She’s having another freak-out moment,” he tells the camera after the two have a moment of tension in the class. “I can’t deal with this.”

The issue of Amber not feeling good enough for Dave began at the start of this season of the Lifetime series after he commented that he is generally attracted to brunettes, while she has her hair dyed blonde. Since then, it’s been a back and forth of the two trying to keep things on level ground, with Dave sparking anxieties in his wife in an August episode by giving her a 7.5/10 rating as a wife that soon spiralled into a major fight.

“To me, hearing this rating is just showing that the insecurities I had about being being a bad wife are true and he’s just confirming them,” she said at the time. “It makes me feel bad. Even though I already had those feelings, I was hoping they were just insecurities and not real. But now it looks like I really am just doing a bad job.”

Later, Dave seemed to get the picture, throwing Amber an elaborate date night designed to make her feel like a princess.

“I want Amber to feel special like a princess tonight and just be able to enjoy the night and do something a little fun and outside the norm,” he said in an August episode. “I care for Amber so much, I care for her deeply, so I think it’s important for me to make sure Amber feels pursued and feels special and feels safe in this marriage, and she feels like she can trust me. Just making sure she feels like she’s the most important person in my life.”

Can the couple keep it together come Decision Day? Or are they too different to make things work?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime