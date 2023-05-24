'Married at First Sight': Clint and Gina Reunite After Divorce Decision in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight stars Clint and Gina are entering the next chapter of their lives after deciding to get a divorce – and they're doing so together. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, Clint and Gina reunite at their newlywed apartment after Decision Day to turn in their keys and embrace their new roles as friend, neighbor – and dog-sitter – to one another.

"We'll be actual neighbors now," Gina tells Clint, who is busy playing with her dog Hank. "And I'm going out of town, so if you wanna keep Hank at all, the option's open." Clint is clearly enthused by the idea, agreeing to watch the pup while his ex is gone. "Are you gonna miss him?" Gina asks Clint, who answers, "Of course."

While it feels "crazy" to be back in the home they made together before choosing to part as friends on Decision Day, both Gina and Clint walked away from the experiment with a positive outlook. "I'm not walking away with a wife, which was the ultimate goal, and I wanna ultimately have a family and be able to grow that," Clint tells the camera. "But, what did I grow is my love for [a] companion, having a dog in my life."

"That was something that I didn't anticipate, and it was a welcome surprise," he continues. "I think I'm walking away with immense gratitude, but also new learnings about myself and a lot of happy memories." Gina agrees in her own confessional: "No matter how disappointing it might seem, there's always a learning lesson through it and you always come out stronger on the other end," she says. "So, I feel like this has definitely changed my life for the better."

Gina reveals that the Married at First Sight experiment brought up things for her that she hadn't thought about in "a long time" and exposed her to "new learning experiences." She continues, "It's proved how resilient I am. I didn't even know I was this strong, to be able to get through something like this. I think it's definitely life-altering, but I think it's a positive one."

As the two grab their remaining belonging from the apartment, Clint suggests they "scram," but not before, Gina reminds, leaving their keys behind. "And I guess we don't need these guys," she continues, taking off her wedding ring, as Clint follows her lead. The two bump their rings together then for the last time, as Gina tells Clint, "It's not goodbye, it's see you later.'" He agrees, "It's see you later." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.