‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Bobby and Danielle Strained by Doggy Duty

Will this Married at First Sight couple be torn apart by man’s best friend?

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergman continued to be what appears to be the most healthy relationship among their Married at First Sight peers, but a few cracks did begin to show in their perfect facade when it comes to Danielle’s passion for fostering dogs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After moving into Bobby’s home earlier in the season, Danielle’s commute has grown to more than an hour each way, meaning her new husband has had to take on many of the less savory aspects of fostering.

“He’s really picked up the slack,” Danielle told relationship expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz in Tuesday’s episode. “He’s cleaning up all the puppy poop. I feel really bad.”

She continued to the cameras, “Fostering is a really important part of my life, however, I live a little more than 50 miles away from work, so I’m spending 3 hours a day in the car and because of that, unfortunately Bobby’s spending that time shouldering that responsibility for the fostering.”

When asked by Schwartz if he was “in the running for sainthood,” Bobby tried to play off his frustration, but wasn’t entirely successful.

“I mean, don’t get me wrong, it was a beat down last night at when I got up at 12:30 a.m. to clean up diarrhea, and it was a beat down at 6 a.m. when I got up to to clean up diarrhea, and it was a beat down at noon when I came home to get ready for tonight, but instead cleaned up diarrhea,” he told the relationship expert.

Schwartz did express concern at what appeared to be an unequal division of labor in their relationship, but said in this instance, she was pretty sure Bobby liked being his wife’s “knight in shining armor.”

He agreed, telling the cameras, “I’ve taken some steps back, and I’ve realized it’s her passion that’s part of her life, and her life mine now, so I have to share that. I’ve adapted to it for sure.”

Upon further pressing, however, he did admit that the extra doggy duty had the potential to blow up in both of their faces if he continued to be stoic.

“I don’t dislike it, I really don’t dislike it,” he told Danielle, adding, “But if I’ve had enough, if I need a break, then the break’s going to be necessary for me to have. Because if I don’t get the break, then I feel like I would get frustrated.”

Despite his polite addressing of the issue, Danielle got the message loud and clear.

“I think he could use a break,” she told the cameras. “It’s a lot having four dogs here, and it’s a lot of dog poop and to feed them separately, and some of them are whiny, and some like to bark, so it can be draining.”

Can the couple keep up their positive communication to Decision Day? Or is fostering dogs simply fostering resentment in their marriage?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime